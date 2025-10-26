Tess Daly proves why an embellished black jumpsuit is the ideal replacement for your little black dress this festive season

If you have already started to RSVP to various parties and celebrations for the upcoming festive season, you are probably on the hunt for some hero looks to see you through. If you're unsure about where to start, I would always recommend opting for classic black items that will look chic after hours and won’t take very much styling. They're also easy to restyle, so you can maximise their cost per wear, adding pops of colour through accessories, while keeping your base outfit the same.

I tend to go for little black dresses, but after seeing Tess Daly’s gorgeous one-piece while presenting the Strictly results show last weekend, I’m tempted to try something new. Styled by Laury Smith, the star opted for a stunning velvet jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi, which featured a glitzy pearl trim along the straps and neckline. Completing her look, Tess chose a pair of sling-back black heels and some understated jewels, because an embellished jumpsuit requires little to no accompaniment.

The luxe-looking one-piece is fabulous for any glam plans in the run-up to Christmas, and is up there as one of the best jumpsuits of the season. The good news is that it's still available, and you can find it along with some other similar styles below.

Shop the Look

Exact Match Nadine Merabi Cara Black Jumpsuit £375 at Nadine Merabi With a combination of sumptuous black velvet and pearl trim, this fitted one peice is practically crying out for cocktail hour. Wear it like the presenter and finish with just heels and low-key accessories. It's a timeless piece that you can wear for all the events you'd usually choose an LBD for.

Shop More Jumpsuits

Reiss Simone Crystal-Embellished Cut-Out Jumpsuit £398 at Reiss Sparkly diamantes add some serious wow to this halterneck design. Remember to wear your best strapless bra for plenty of support and add extra-large earrings for even more oomph. River Island Black Asymmetric Tipped Frill Jumpsuit £62 at River Island The fresh white ruffled edging and a jumbo corsage along the front bring some high fashion vibes to this otherwise simple jumpsuit - it's perfect for a special occasion. Wallis Sequin Contrast Velvet Jumpsuit £45 (was £60) at Debenhams If you like lots of sparkles this heavily sequinned number is the one for you. Wear with courts shoes and a box clutch and you'll be all set.

A jumpsuit is such a winner for a big night out, as it’s a full outfit with minimal effort, and all you’ll need to do is finish it with heels and a bag. When it comes to an all-black design like Tess Daly’s hero style, you have plenty of options with complementary pieces.

Opt for simpler, classic shoes and bags in the same tone for a timeless feel, or inject some print or colour with leopard or moody florals or a contrasting red (adding a red lip too, of course).

A wardrobe staple, a chic black jumpsuit won't be going out of fashion anytime soon, making it a great investment buy.