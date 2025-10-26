Tess Daly proves why an embellished black jumpsuit is the ideal replacement for your little black dress this festive season

If you have already started to RSVP to various parties and celebrations for the upcoming festive season, you are probably on the hunt for some hero looks to see you through. If you're unsure about where to start, I would always recommend opting for classic black items that will look chic after hours and won’t take very much styling. They're also easy to restyle, so you can maximise their cost per wear, adding pops of colour through accessories, while keeping your base outfit the same.

I tend to go for little black dresses, but after seeing Tess Daly’s gorgeous one-piece while presenting the Strictly results show last weekend, I’m tempted to try something new. Styled by Laury Smith, the star opted for a stunning velvet jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi, which featured a glitzy pearl trim along the straps and neckline. Completing her look, Tess chose a pair of sling-back black heels and some understated jewels, because an embellished jumpsuit requires little to no accompaniment.

A jumpsuit is such a winner for a big night out, as it’s a full outfit with minimal effort, and all you’ll need to do is finish it with heels and a bag. When it comes to an all-black design like Tess Daly’s hero style, you have plenty of options with complementary pieces.

Opt for simpler, classic shoes and bags in the same tone for a timeless feel, or inject some print or colour with leopard or moody florals or a contrasting red (adding a red lip too, of course).

A wardrobe staple, a chic black jumpsuit won't be going out of fashion anytime soon, making it a great investment buy.

