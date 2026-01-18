Hurry – the bohemian Sézane x Sea New York collaboration is the winter drop you won't want to miss out on

The Sézane x Sea New York collaboration launches today, marking the third time these two brands have come together to create an eye-catching collection. This limited-edition drop combines Sézane’s Parisian aesthetic with Sea New York’s signature use of embroidery and vintage-inspired detailing, creating a romantic and bohemian collection – but hurry, sizes are already selling out fast!

Sézane is renowned for its super chic collections, offering some of the best trench coats, incredibly soft knitwear, and beautifully crafted tailoring, making it a brand to know if you're looking to invest in some high-quality wardrobe essentials. Whereas Sea New York is mostly known for their delicate designs that often feature intricate lace and vintage-inspired embroidery, so you just know that when they come together, the collection is going to be noteworthy.

For their third collaboration, it's evident that inspiration comes from a shared appreciation of craft and femininity, forming a playful bohemian aesthetic. Cotton blouses are finished with intricate embroidery, crochet detailing can be spotted on dresses and blouses, and colourful patchwork motifs cover jackets and even homeware accessories. If you're a fan of the boho trend, this collection is worth investing in to liven up your winter capsule wardrobe – and with a bright colour pallette these staples can be worn well into spring and even summer.

(Image credit: Sezane)

Shop Sézane x New York Favourites

This third collaboration reflects a long-standing relationship between Sézane's founder, Morgane Sézalory, and the co-founders of Sea New York, Monica Paolini and Sean Monahan. “Working with Monica and Sean again felt both natural and exciting,” says Morgane, noting the sense of freedom that comes from designing alongside their team. “Together, we wanted to design pieces that truly delight - creations that feel unique to both of us, yet belong to neither alone".

That shared approach is evident throughout the collection. Effortless French style meets intricate artisanal details and techniques. Pieces feature embroidery, lace, crochet, and patchwork, creating a romantic and vintage-inspired feel.

Personal favourites include the patchwork coat, which is the kind of statement-making piece that works seamlessly alongside everyday staples to enhance neutral or monochromatic outfits. Each of the pieces from the collection feels statement-making, from the feminine blouses to the platform-heeled clogs. Investing in a couple of these pieces is a smart styling move as we enter 2026.