Selma Blair's rock chic-inspired outfit is effortlessly cool in the heat
When it comes to the best jeans and t-shirt combos, this look is right up there
When it comes to the coolest weekend looks, there's nothing quite like slipping on a pair of your most comfortable jeans and a printed t-shirt for a relaxed look - who better to give a masterclass in insouciant chic than Selma Blair?
The actress and Multiple Sclerosis activist was spotted strolling around the streets of New York City in a look that we're adding to our smart casual outfit ideas list immediately. Stopping to buy a salted pretzel snack from a food truck, Selma looked carefree in an effortless off-duty outfit comprised of a Back To The Future t-shirt and a pair of classic slim-cut Lee Jeans, showing where her denim preference lies when it comes to the skinny vs straight leg jeans debate.
The actress accessorized her look with a cream quilted shoulder bag and strappy high-heeled sandals, finishing off with a pair of aqua-hued sunglasses that complemented her bleached blonde bob.
ROCK ON
While Selma Blair's cool graphic printed tee was from a limited collection collaboration between Back To The Future actors Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd, there's a wealth of stylish options out there that will emulate this effortless rock chick outfit.
From band tees to retro-style graphics, adding a bold printed t-shirt to your summer capsule closet will automatically add an edge to every outfit - try slipping one under your favorite blazer, or if you're wondering how to style a satin slip skirt in the heat, swap your plain tee for an eye-catching option.
Shop the look
Take a tip from Selma and swap your dark sunglasses for a fun pastel pair this summer. This translucent frame style is one of the biggest sunglasses trends 2025.
Add some retro-inspired cool to your outfit with a band tee - this Rolling Stones print will look great with light wash jeans or go full rock chick with a pair of Mint Velvet leopard jeans.
While graphic tees might not be one of the spring/summer fashion trends, they are a fantastic closet staple and a great way to add an edgy element to the classic, jeans-and-a-t-shirt combination.
Don't be afraid to play with proportions, too - an oversized borrowed-from-the-boys look will add a louche vibe to the outfit, just make sure to French tuck the front of your tee to balance the proportions of your top half.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
We love how Selma's added a grown-up twist with her towering heels, but you can easily swap them for a pair of flats. Try this outfit with your best white sneakers or a pair of comfortable sandals on hot days for a truly laid-back look. When the temperatures drop, simply add a pair of suede boots and a leather jacket and release your inner rock chick.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.