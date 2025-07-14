Selma Blair's rock chic-inspired outfit is effortlessly cool in the heat

When it comes to the coolest weekend looks, there's nothing quite like slipping on a pair of your most comfortable jeans and a printed t-shirt for a relaxed look - who better to give a masterclass in insouciant chic than Selma Blair?

The actress and Multiple Sclerosis activist was spotted strolling around the streets of New York City in a look that we're adding to our smart casual outfit ideas list immediately. Stopping to buy a salted pretzel snack from a food truck, Selma looked carefree in an effortless off-duty outfit comprised of a Back To The Future t-shirt and a pair of classic slim-cut Lee Jeans, showing where her denim preference lies when it comes to the skinny vs straight leg jeans debate.

The actress accessorized her look with a cream quilted shoulder bag and strappy high-heeled sandals, finishing off with a pair of aqua-hued sunglasses that complemented her bleached blonde bob.

While Selma Blair's cool graphic printed tee was from a limited collection collaboration between Back To The Future actors Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd, there's a wealth of stylish options out there that will emulate this effortless rock chick outfit.

From band tees to retro-style graphics, adding a bold printed t-shirt to your summer capsule closet will automatically add an edge to every outfit - try slipping one under your favorite blazer, or if you're wondering how to style a satin slip skirt in the heat, swap your plain tee for an eye-catching option.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While graphic tees might not be one of the spring/summer fashion trends, they are a fantastic closet staple and a great way to add an edgy element to the classic, jeans-and-a-t-shirt combination.

Don't be afraid to play with proportions, too - an oversized borrowed-from-the-boys look will add a louche vibe to the outfit, just make sure to French tuck the front of your tee to balance the proportions of your top half.

We love how Selma's added a grown-up twist with her towering heels, but you can easily swap them for a pair of flats. Try this outfit with your best white sneakers or a pair of comfortable sandals on hot days for a truly laid-back look. When the temperatures drop, simply add a pair of suede boots and a leather jacket and release your inner rock chick.