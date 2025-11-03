Sarah Jessica Parker uses this chic boot style to deliver the ultimate autumnal update to jeans and a blazer
Sarah Jessica Parker has made this seasonal outfit formula impossible to ignore
One of our favourite autumn outfit ideas, you might be thinking, how can a jeans and a blazer combo get any better? Well, Sarah Jessica Parker just added the perfect finishing touch with a pair of directional suede boots.
Sharing her look on Instagram, the Sex and the City actress looked comfortable but stylish in a classic cool-weather ensemble. Smiling, wearing a herringbone blazer, a pair of straight cut jeans, tucked roughly into directional suede boots, the outfit was a mix of muted green and grey hues for the ultimate autumn feel.
While the actress didn't share where any of her pieces were from, all of them looked like they could be much-loved classic autumn capsule wardrobe staples, thanks to the timelessness of their designs. From the well-tailored wool weave blazer to the low-key button-front top, SJP delivered an on-trend look that gave nods to heritage chic, but was built from pieces that could easily be worn for years to come.
Sarah Jessica Parker makes autumn dressing look easy
When it comes to the autumn/winter shoe trends 2025, suede accessories have been top of our shopping list. While the best knee-high boots are often the default silhouette, SJP's slouchy suede style is a great example of how to style jeans and boots this season.
Roughly tucking in the ends of her jeans to her shorter, slouchy green-hued boots, the slight blouson effect to the jeans' leg at the ankle made the whole outfit feel a little more relaxed.
With a largely straight-legged silhouette, although skinny jeans are still very much in for 2025 and are a great style for pairing with tighter, taller boots, a straight-leg silhouette works well with the shorter, slouchier boot style.
Get the look
With a similar green hue to Sarah Jessica Parker's blazer, this delightful herringbone design is perfect for the months ahead. Tapping into one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, the heritage aesthetic delivered by the country-esque colouring and design is a timeless look that happens to be directional right now too.
The key to nailing autumn and winter dressing is to have a foundation of great layering pieces that can mix and match to keep you both warm and stylish. This simple button-down Henley top comes in several neutral colourways to help underpin the more statement items in your wardrobe, such as great blazers.
For many, the best jeans are key to everyday dressing, and while we love true blue hues, a grey pair of jeans offers a slightly more trendy and youthful feel. With a more casual air than their indigo counterparts, the faded colouring gives a more edgy finish. This straight-leg silhouette will work well with pretty much any shoe choice, too.
If you still haven't snapped up some boots for the season, fashionistas are loving a slouchy, low-key chic silhouette this season. The cone heel and the moss hue simply add extra style points to this polished but pared-back design, which comes in numerous timeless, autumn colourways. Wear with dresses or with slim to skinny jeans tucked in.
An A-lister look is never complete without a pair of giant shades, and SJP is regularly snapped wearing styles that fall in line with the sunglasses trends of the season. This oversized pair with an almost visor-like silhouette are from Italian fashion house Prada and the thick frames and dark lenses won't date anytime soon.
The carousel of images gives another perspective on SJP's outfit, and we spy some silver rings on the star's hands. The square silhouette adds a tougher, more androgynous finish to the look, and this design by Thomas Sabo has an everyday, casual jewellery feel. The polished black stone adds a smart finish to this affordable jewellery piece.
Becoming a style icon, thanks to her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker is a figure we often turn to for wardrobe inspiration, and while her red carpet looks often turn heads, her dressed-down attire is where her fashion sense really becomes accessible.
Jeans and blazer combos are a backbone ensemble to an autumn and winter wardrobe, with the tailored jacket helping to dress up our favourite denim, adding a polished finish to even are most laidback of looks.
Here, SJP not only nails the jeans and blazer aesthetic, but goes one better with trend-worthy suede boots and delivers the strong reminder that even if you have hung up your skinny jeans, straight leg silhouettes can most definitely work with boots too.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
