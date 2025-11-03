Sarah Jessica Parker uses this chic boot style to deliver the ultimate autumnal update to jeans and a blazer

Sarah Jessica Parker has made this seasonal outfit formula impossible to ignore

Sarah Jessica Parker
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Rivkie Baum's avatar
By
published
in News

One of our favourite autumn outfit ideas, you might be thinking, how can a jeans and a blazer combo get any better? Well, Sarah Jessica Parker just added the perfect finishing touch with a pair of directional suede boots.

Sharing her look on Instagram, the Sex and the City actress looked comfortable but stylish in a classic cool-weather ensemble. Smiling, wearing a herringbone blazer, a pair of straight cut jeans, tucked roughly into directional suede boots, the outfit was a mix of muted green and grey hues for the ultimate autumn feel.

Sarah Jessica Parker makes autumn dressing look easy

When it comes to the autumn/winter shoe trends 2025, suede accessories have been top of our shopping list. While the best knee-high boots are often the default silhouette, SJP's slouchy suede style is a great example of how to style jeans and boots this season.

Roughly tucking in the ends of her jeans to her shorter, slouchy green-hued boots, the slight blouson effect to the jeans' leg at the ankle made the whole outfit feel a little more relaxed.

With a largely straight-legged silhouette, although skinny jeans are still very much in for 2025 and are a great style for pairing with tighter, taller boots, a straight-leg silhouette works well with the shorter, slouchier boot style.

Get the look

Becoming a style icon, thanks to her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker is a figure we often turn to for wardrobe inspiration, and while her red carpet looks often turn heads, her dressed-down attire is where her fashion sense really becomes accessible.

Jeans and blazer combos are a backbone ensemble to an autumn and winter wardrobe, with the tailored jacket helping to dress up our favourite denim, adding a polished finish to even are most laidback of looks.

Here, SJP not only nails the jeans and blazer aesthetic, but goes one better with trend-worthy suede boots and delivers the strong reminder that even if you have hung up your skinny jeans, straight leg silhouettes can most definitely work with boots too.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.