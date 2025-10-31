Thought navy and black together was a fashion faux pas? Sarah Jessica Parker's latest look will prove you wrong

As a stylist, I’m a firm believer that there shouldn’t be too many rules when it comes to dressing. There are lots of outdated wardrobe commands about certain trends or colours that do and don’t match, but my advice would always be to wear what you love and to choose pieces that you feel your best in.

One of those rules that I have never understood is that black and navy shouldn’t be worn together. It simply isn’t true, and the two moody shades actually complement each other nicely, delivering a sophisticated feel that works particularly well at this time of year. I love how the dark colours sit together, and Sarah Jessica Parker just backed me up with her latest daytime look. The fashionable star was spotted out in New York last week, wearing a chic combination of separates and proved that when it comes to matching up colours, black and blue really do work beautifully together.

The celebrity's blazer, shirt and trouser ensemble was an understated and timeless outfit formula that showed off her style know-how perfectly, and it’s an easy look to emulate. I have rounded up some similar styles below that will add a little SJP to your autumn capsule wardrobe. And remember, when it comes to what shoes to wear with navy, black gets a big thumbs up from me.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have been put off from wearing two pieces in your wardrobe together because somebody once told you those colours don't match, then I urge you to be brave and give them a go. Black and navy look great together, and other traditional 'no no' combinations like black and tan, or even pink and green, are also worth trying - you might just find a new outfit that you love. Sometimes rules really are meant to be broken, so just have fun with your clothes.