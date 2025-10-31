Thought navy and black together was a fashion faux pas? Sarah Jessica Parker's latest look will prove you wrong
The fashionable star teamed together two dark hues in one look and it worked beautifully.
As a stylist, I’m a firm believer that there shouldn’t be too many rules when it comes to dressing. There are lots of outdated wardrobe commands about certain trends or colours that do and don’t match, but my advice would always be to wear what you love and to choose pieces that you feel your best in.
One of those rules that I have never understood is that black and navy shouldn’t be worn together. It simply isn’t true, and the two moody shades actually complement each other nicely, delivering a sophisticated feel that works particularly well at this time of year. I love how the dark colours sit together, and Sarah Jessica Parker just backed me up with her latest daytime look. The fashionable star was spotted out in New York last week, wearing a chic combination of separates and proved that when it comes to matching up colours, black and blue really do work beautifully together.
The celebrity's blazer, shirt and trouser ensemble was an understated and timeless outfit formula that showed off her style know-how perfectly, and it’s an easy look to emulate. I have rounded up some similar styles below that will add a little SJP to your autumn capsule wardrobe. And remember, when it comes to what shoes to wear with navy, black gets a big thumbs up from me.
Shop the Look
Wear a simple silky shirt tucked into trousers like SJP or buddy it up with a leather pencil skirt as a fresh take on date night outfits.
Shop More Navy Trousers
If you have been put off from wearing two pieces in your wardrobe together because somebody once told you those colours don't match, then I urge you to be brave and give them a go. Black and navy look great together, and other traditional 'no no' combinations like black and tan, or even pink and green, are also worth trying - you might just find a new outfit that you love. Sometimes rules really are meant to be broken, so just have fun with your clothes.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
