Ruth Langsford's versatile styling hack will make packing a breeze - this co-ord deserves a spot in every capsule wardrobe

Packing light for a holiday can be tricky, especially if you're not sure what the weather will be up to. So when we spotted Ruth Langsford styling her versatile white linen co-ord three different ways, we knew we’d found a great hack for keeping a minimally packed suitcase.

The two-piece is made up of her Ruth Langsford pull on cropped linen blend trousers and the Ruth Langsford linen blend dolman sleeve blouse from her QVC collection. There are three ways Ruth likes to style her 'cool and breezy' linen co-ord , which she says is 'so versatile and perfect for holidays, garden parties or just looking effortlessly chic in the sunshine'.

Ruth's co-ord offers multiple styling options, so much so it's a must-have for any summer capsule wardrobe, and great inspiration for creating gorgeous summer outfit ideas.

The first outfit Ruth demonstrates is a “casual holiday” look, which lightweight linen is perfect for. A breathable fabric, the loose, straight leg fit and short sleeve cut keep the whole look relaxed and airy. Styling up this first look, she kept things simple by adding a pair of comfortable and looking white flatform sandals, with a tan crossbody bag finishing off the outfit.

To change up her white linen trousers completely and create, what she calls, her “posh lunch look,” all Ruth did was swap out the white blouse for a “silky print shirt” and slip into a pair of more statement shoes. Opting for a vibrant pink and orange printed shirt, this was a bold holiday look, that made the trousers almost unrecognisable, showcasing why the linen co-ord is such a brilliant building block for what to wear in the heat. In place of her simple sandals, Ruth changed into some metallic gold wedged espadrilles, which wouldn’t feel out of place as comfortable wedding guest shoes too.

For her final holiday-ready ensemble, Ruth opted for something a little more “relaxed” by pairing her plain white blouse with a pair of blue denim jeans, a tan belt and some matching wedges. Adding a raffia bag for some summer-ready texture, her look is the epitome of elevated casual wear, with her accessories working hard to dress up the jeans and blouse pairing and bring in some luxe leather accents.

We always talk about the versatility of co-ords, and it's great to see Ruth demonstrate how to maximise your holiday wardrobe and improve on the cost-per-wear of a set. Separating a matching set, teaming them with other pieces on holiday, means you can pack less without feeling like you're constantly repeating the same looks.

Whether you're looking for what to wear on a plane, or travelling by car or train, comfort is key, and Ruth's linen-blend co-ord features an elasticated waist and loose fit for extra comfort. And better still, the blended fabric means you won't be too creased on arrival either.