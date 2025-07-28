Move over jeans, Rochelle Humes figure-flattering denim dress is still available to shop

Rochelle Humes returned to the This Morning sofa today, as one of many stars due to cover for Cat Deeley over the summer holidays. Looking as elegant as ever, the seasoned TV presenter wore a chic dark denim dress that skimmed her silhouette, and tapped into the latest denim trends for 2025.

When it comes to what to wear in the heat, you'll find us putting our jeans to the back of the wardrobe, but as denim is one of our favourite fabrics, the warm weather is the perfect time to reach for a denim dress. Delivering several spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, Rochelle presented the show in a high street style that costs less than £50, and good news, it's still available to shop, although we do predict a sell-out.

The drop waist dress is one of the best summer dress styles on the market at the moment. A trending silhouette, this shape is great if you're looking to lengthen your upper body. A directional style, this look has been reinterpreted in various ways, so you'll need to find the style that most suits your body type, where the drop seam hits in just the right place, and helps to enhance your curves.

Ruching through the centre front of the dress creates a flattering, figure-skimming fit, as the gentle gathering puckers over curves. This is a dress shape we have seen on the catwalk at the likes of Victoria Beckham, who championed this dress shape heavily in several silk iterations, but we love the heavier denim, high street version that Rochelle wore for the show.

Denim never truly goes out of fashion and Rochelle's super dark wash design, despite being bang on trend right now, will still work for several seasons to come. If you're yet to invest in a denim dress, it's all about finding the silhouette that best enhances your body type.

Ruched waist details and fit and flare shapes are always the most universally flattering styles to go for, but if you want something a little more figure hugging, look to vertical stitch detailing to help lengthen your frame by drawing the eye up and down your silhouette.

Styled by This Morning's fashion editor, Amber Jackson, who posted a picture of Rochelle's ensemble to her Instagram grid, we love how there is so much inspiration to draw from today's look.

While denim has a reputation as a tough, workwear fabric, the feminine twist of this elegant dress gave jean fabric a whole new meaning. Teaming the dark washed denim dress with black wedged sandals and subtle silver jewellery, Rochelle and Amber elevated denim to new heights, especially for a Monday morning.

A denim dress makes for a great capsule wardrobe investment. A sleeveless style is light enough to wear in spring and summer months, but layered up will carry through to autumn and winter. While ruched bodices are clearly having a moment, as a super flattering silhouette, this style won't date.