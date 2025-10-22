I know exactly what I want for Christmas: everything from the new Rixo x Stripe & Stare collection

From lace trim leopard undies to the comfiest PJs, your Christmas shopping is essentially done

Three models wearing the Rixo x Stripe &amp; Stare collection
(Image credit: Rixo x Stripe & Stare)
There are a lot of collaborations going on in the world of fashion right now, from M&S x Bella Freud to Reiss and the Royal Ballet.

But the second Rixo x Stripe & Stare collection really does bring together two powerhouse British clothing brands. If you've tried Stripe & Stare's insanely soft and comfortable underwear, I doubt you've bought any other knickers since then. And Rixo? Well, their instantly recognisable vintage-inspired prints speak for themselves.

There are two prints to choose from - red roses on a black background, or Rixo's iconic leopard spots. Sizes range from XS to 4X (UK 6-22/US 2-20), and prices start from £18. Happy shopping...

“After such an amazing response to our first collaboration, we knew we had to do it again, but this time, we wanted to go even further into the world of self-care and comfort,” says Rixo Co-Founder and Creative Director, Orlagh McCloskey.

“Our Rixo girls love to feel confident and chic, even when they’re unwinding at home, and that’s exactly what this collaboration is about.”

Katie Lopes, Co-Founder of Stripe & Stare added: “We are so happy to be going in for a second drop with Rixo. Both proudly British and proudly female-led, always putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. What could be better than cloud-soft comfort for those moments women have for themselves as the beginning and the end of the day, in the beautiful prints from Rixo. We hope you love it”

