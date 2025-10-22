I know exactly what I want for Christmas: everything from the new Rixo x Stripe & Stare collection
From lace trim leopard undies to the comfiest PJs, your Christmas shopping is essentially done
There are a lot of collaborations going on in the world of fashion right now, from M&S x Bella Freud to Reiss and the Royal Ballet.
But the second Rixo x Stripe & Stare collection really does bring together two powerhouse British clothing brands. If you've tried Stripe & Stare's insanely soft and comfortable underwear, I doubt you've bought any other knickers since then. And Rixo? Well, their instantly recognisable vintage-inspired prints speak for themselves.
This 13-piece collection is the second instalment of these two female-founded labels teaming up, and it has just landed online. It's perfect timing with Christmas coming up - can you imagine anyone not being excited to find some leopard print undies or PJs under the tree?
There are knickers in different cuts from high waist to thong, and I guarantee you the bralettes are up there with some of the most comfortable bras you've ever tried.
There are two prints to choose from - red roses on a black background, or Rixo's iconic leopard spots. Sizes range from XS to 4X (UK 6-22/US 2-20), and prices start from £18. Happy shopping...
Stripe & Stare uses TENCEL™ fibres, which are derived from sustainably sourced, regenerated trees. The knickers are also 95% biodegradable: simply cut off the lace, bury them in your garden, and, in time they will disappear - so you can feel good about looking good!
Editor's pick
How dreamy are these PJs? The fabric is ultra-breathable to keep you cool and comfortable all night long, and leopard print will always bring a hefty dose of glamour. You won't want to change out of these in the morning!
This high-neck bodysuit would look amazing worn with barrel leg jeans or a pencil skirt. Do we think it would be too much to wear it with my favourite Rixo leopard skirt too?
“After such an amazing response to our first collaboration, we knew we had to do it again, but this time, we wanted to go even further into the world of self-care and comfort,” says Rixo Co-Founder and Creative Director, Orlagh McCloskey.
“Our Rixo girls love to feel confident and chic, even when they’re unwinding at home, and that’s exactly what this collaboration is about.”
Katie Lopes, Co-Founder of Stripe & Stare added: “We are so happy to be going in for a second drop with Rixo. Both proudly British and proudly female-led, always putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. What could be better than cloud-soft comfort for those moments women have for themselves as the beginning and the end of the day, in the beautiful prints from Rixo. We hope you love it”
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
