I know exactly what I want for Christmas: everything from the new Rixo x Stripe & Stare collection

There are a lot of collaborations going on in the world of fashion right now, from M&S x Bella Freud to Reiss and the Royal Ballet.

But the second Rixo x Stripe & Stare collection really does bring together two powerhouse British clothing brands. If you've tried Stripe & Stare's insanely soft and comfortable underwear, I doubt you've bought any other knickers since then. And Rixo? Well, their instantly recognisable vintage-inspired prints speak for themselves.

This 13-piece collection is the second instalment of these two female-founded labels teaming up, and it has just landed online. It's perfect timing with Christmas coming up - can you imagine anyone not being excited to find some leopard print undies or PJs under the tree?

There are knickers in different cuts from high waist to thong, and I guarantee you the bralettes are up there with some of the most comfortable bras you've ever tried.

There are two prints to choose from - red roses on a black background, or Rixo's iconic leopard spots. Sizes range from XS to 4X (UK 6-22/US 2-20), and prices start from £18. Happy shopping...

“After such an amazing response to our first collaboration, we knew we had to do it again, but this time, we wanted to go even further into the world of self-care and comfort,” says Rixo Co-Founder and Creative Director, Orlagh McCloskey.

“Our Rixo girls love to feel confident and chic, even when they’re unwinding at home, and that’s exactly what this collaboration is about.”

Katie Lopes, Co-Founder of Stripe & Stare added: “We are so happy to be going in for a second drop with Rixo. Both proudly British and proudly female-led, always putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. What could be better than cloud-soft comfort for those moments women have for themselves as the beginning and the end of the day, in the beautiful prints from Rixo. We hope you love it”