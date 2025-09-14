An all-black outfit doesn’t have to feel gloomy - Pamela Anderson’s timeless styling shows us how to keep it chic

Pamela Anderson has provided plenty of style inspiration over the last few months. Whether at a red carpet event or a film premiere, the 58-year-old has absolutely nailed it with her outfit choices, and she manages to wear any print and trend with ease.

Pamela has most often opted for bright colors, like her butter yellow ensemble or her mermaid-inspired outfit earlier in the summer, so I was surprised to see the celebrity go a little more understated with an all-black get-up while at the Deauville American Film Festival. The star opted for a fine knit shirt and midi skirt from one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM, which looked great but at first glance seemed a little pared-back compared to what we are used to seeing Pamela wear. But as always, the star added some high-fashion finishing touches that gave it a timeless and elegant feel. The star completed her chic co-ord set with a pair of pointed black court pumps, oversized sunglasses, and some simple diamond stud earrings, and it all worked together beautifully to prove that an all-black outfit doesn't have to feel gloomy.

An ensemble like this will work for a wide range of occasions – and not just as what to wear to a funeral. From doing battle in the boardroom to a fancy brunch with friends, a matching black outfit can be a winner, and your accessories can easily switch up your vibe. I’ve rounded up the very same knitted set as well as some other similar all-black buys below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Pamela's look

There is something about a top-to-toe black outfit that feels polished and put together, but if you prefer to add some lighter hues or print, try mixing it up with your footwear and accessories.

Leopard spots or zebra stripes will always pop against black pieces, and dark gray, soft beige and navy all work well with the moody shade. Shiny gold jewelry will inject a little more sparkle into your matching ensemble too.