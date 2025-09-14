An all-black outfit doesn’t have to feel gloomy - Pamela Anderson’s timeless styling shows us how to keep it chic
The star added some timeless finishing touches to add a high-fashion spin
Pamela Anderson has provided plenty of style inspiration over the last few months. Whether at a red carpet event or a film premiere, the 58-year-old has absolutely nailed it with her outfit choices, and she manages to wear any print and trend with ease.
Pamela has most often opted for bright colors, like her butter yellow ensemble or her mermaid-inspired outfit earlier in the summer, so I was surprised to see the celebrity go a little more understated with an all-black get-up while at the Deauville American Film Festival. The star opted for a fine knit shirt and midi skirt from one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM, which looked great but at first glance seemed a little pared-back compared to what we are used to seeing Pamela wear. But as always, the star added some high-fashion finishing touches that gave it a timeless and elegant feel. The star completed her chic co-ord set with a pair of pointed black court pumps, oversized sunglasses, and some simple diamond stud earrings, and it all worked together beautifully to prove that an all-black outfit doesn't have to feel gloomy.
An ensemble like this will work for a wide range of occasions – and not just as what to wear to a funeral. From doing battle in the boardroom to a fancy brunch with friends, a matching black outfit can be a winner, and your accessories can easily switch up your vibe. I’ve rounded up the very same knitted set as well as some other similar all-black buys below.
Shop Pamela's look
Exact Match
This short-sleeve knitted shirt-meets-jacket looked gorgeous with the matching skirt on Pamela, and will sit nicely with your best barrel leg jeans too.
Exact Match
An A-line shaped skirt is universally flattering as it will cinch in your waist and drape over your hips for a neat and streamlined silhouette.
A timeless slingback like this will work with absolutely every outfit in your autumn capsule wardrobe, and the low heel will avoid any 'ouch' moments.
Use this floaty skirt as a base for a silky blouse or keep it casual with an oversized sweater and your most comfortable sneakers.
There is something about a top-to-toe black outfit that feels polished and put together, but if you prefer to add some lighter hues or print, try mixing it up with your footwear and accessories.
Leopard spots or zebra stripes will always pop against black pieces, and dark gray, soft beige and navy all work well with the moody shade. Shiny gold jewelry will inject a little more sparkle into your matching ensemble too.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.