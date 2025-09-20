Wondering how to wear the brown leather trend? Oprah Winfrey's toffee Fendi dress reveals all

If you're wondering how to tap into this season's brown leather trend, Oprah Winfrey has just offered the most elegant solution. Spotted at an event in New York this week, she arrived in a toffee brown leather shirt dress with a flared skirt and flattering drop shoulders.

Soft rich browns are a key player in the fall/winter fashion color trends 2025, and alongside this, plush textures like leather and suede are taking center stage on the runways from Prada to Chloé. And if you're wondering how to integrate these trending textures into your fall outfit ideas, then look no further than a rich brown leather dress.

The exact dress is from Fendi, and it finishes at mid-length, swinging into a flared skirt finish and nipping in at the waist. She paired it with bronze-toned slingback heels that complement the brown hues of the dress perfectly. To finish, she adds a burgundy handbag to add a pop of contrast to the earthy tones.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling a leather dress might feel tricky, but this outfit shows how simple it really is. The trick is choosing simple accessories that really let the dress take center stage. Shoes in a similar tone to the dress will make the overall look feel coherent, and adding a statement bag in a dark fall neutral will add personality without being over the top.

The rich toffee brown color was a big part of why this outfit really works. Integrating brown leather into your closets is a simple styling move that can really add to your existing outfits. Brown tones are luxurious and warm, and they pair well with burgundy, khaki, and even black.

And although coats and outerwear are a usual go-to when styling leather, a midi-dress feels unique and refreshing. It softens the edge of the material, making it feel wearable for the daytime and the evening too.