Olivia Colman's sage green ensemble is getting us in the mood for autumnal hues as she steps out for The Roses UK Premiere in London

Olivia Colman stunned at the UK premiere of The Roses in a caped back, kaftan dress by designer Elie Saab. Crafted from luxurious silk, it's the sage colourway that's really giving us all the autumn feels. The elegantly draped dress features a high neckline and a floor-grazing hemline. The cape sleeves add a glorious floaty finish to the overall look.

A key player in the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, this sage green hue is perfect for the start of the season, easing us in gently to cooler climes. Teaming well with other neutrals, but particularly with shades of cream and brown, while we don't have anywhere to go in such a phenomenal dress, we can draw inspiration from the palette.

From Elie Saab's autumn/winter 2023 prêt-à-porter collection, the dress is now, understandably, unavailable. But there are plenty of sage pieces out right now to help you inject a little bit of red carpet magic into your wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Shane Anthony Sinclair/Stringer)

Shop Sage Green Staples for Autumn

While summer was all about butter yellow, you don't have to pack away those pastel outfits just yet. Sage green is a great addition to your wardrobe for a clever autumnal update to pastel pieces.

woman&home’s Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum said of the colour, “Although mocha mousse and butter yellow are still key hues, as we move into cooler climes, autumnal-inspired hues come to the fore and sage green certainly slips nicely into that bracket. Teaming well with chocolate and cream colourways, sage is a great way of bringing some outdoor inspiration into your wardrobe”

If, like Olivia, you’re going for a full sage green look, you can’t go wrong with some simple silver accessories like her drop earrings, which also featured a green diamond detail to highlight the colour of her dress. We love the subtle colour coordination here.

Even though you might not be walking down a red carpet anytime soon, there are plenty of ways to inject this gorgeous hue into your wardrobe for an uplifting autumn.

