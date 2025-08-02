I’m going on a staycation next week, and this versatile gingham jumpsuit will absolutely be in my suitcase

Packing for an exotic beach holiday calls for swimwear, shorts and floaty dresses to match the climate, but when it comes to prepping for a UK staycation, it can be much trickier to plan outfits to suit the... shall we say, unpredictable weather.

I'm heading to the south coast for a family trip next week, and I have been obsessively refreshing my weather app to try and plan my looks. The Great British summer is never reliable, and right now the forecast for my holiday is both sun and light rain, so I'm trying to fill my suitcase with items that can work for both types of conditions to save space in my bag and take the hard work out of my getaway wardrobe.

I have been browsing for versatile pieces, and I think I have found the one with the Gingham Maya Jumpsuit from Nobody's Child. As well as ticking off one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends with the checked pattern, the black and white one-piece looks comfy for a busy day of exploring with my children, and it can be dressed up or down with ease, so I can get plenty of wear out of it while I'm away. I've just ordered one and already feel much less stressed about my packing situation.

Buy the Jumpsuit

Nobody's Child Black Gingham Maya Jumpsuit £79 at Nobody's Child I love the fitted, shirred top and wide leg shape on this jumpsuit as it'll be relaxed for daytime, but it also has a dressy feel for after hours. Black and white is timeless, or if you prefer something brighter, there is also a green and white checked option. It's available in either regular or petite lengths.

Shop More Jumpsuits

Next Mono Gingham Bandeau Seersucker Jumpsuit £22 (was £44) at Next When wearing a bandeau piece make sure you find the best strapless bra for plenty of support. This checked design will look fancy with a denim jacket, wedge heels and jumbo earrings. Oliver Bonas Monochrome Gingham Strappy Cropped Cotton Jumpsuit £65 at Oliver Bonas The oversized pockets add a high-fashion spin to this one. Layer the spaghetti-strapped design over a colour pop t-shirt for a little more oomph. Nobody's Child Black Gingham Tie Front Jumpsuit £79 at Nobody's Child This jumpsuit is another hero buy from Nobody's Child but offers a little more coverage with short sleeves and a higher neckline. Add shiny gold jewellery and black pumps for a casual-meets-glam daytime look.

I love the look of the jumpsuit and can see myself wearing it with some comfortable sandals for a beach stroll in the sun, or layering it over a pretty Peter Pan collar blouse and adding my best white trainers for a drizzly shopping trip. I could even team it with a pair of heels and a clutch bag for a dinner date, too.

While gingham squares are a little busy and may clash with other patterned clothing in one outfit, the monochrome colourway means you can still style your jumpsuit in lots of different ways by simply switching up your accessories.