Naomi Watts was spotted carrying one of this season's hottest re-released nostalgic bag styles

We're so pleased this handbag is back

Naomi Watts in a tailored suit and black handbag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Rivkie Baum's avatar
By
published
in News

Naomi Watts is currently out on the promotional circuit ahead of the release of her new series 'All's Fair'. Snapped carrying a selection of designer handbags over the past few days, the star has been delivering some excellent autumn outfit ideas that have felt sharply executed, but highly accessible too.

And while we have loved all of her designer accessories, her recent outing toting a newly re-released Roxanne bag, by British label Mulberry, certainly turned our heads. There has been a spate of nostalgic handbags finding their way back into designers' collections this season, with the Mulberry Roxanne and the Chloe Paddington just two of the most exciting revivals.

Naomi Watts opts for a tailored look and sleek black handbag

Naomi Watts in a tailored suit and black handbag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Watts teamed her black Roxanne bag with a two-piece ensemble in a bold, trending colour. Leaning into this season's love of tailoring, the star wore a belted blazer and matching tailored trousers, in a directional maroon and white fleck fabric. The white helped to lift and lighten the ensemble, while the base maroon hue kept the overall look on-trend.

Accenting the maroon in her suit, Naomi opted for a sleek pair of pointed-toe boots in a coordinating reddish-brown that paired perfectly with the overall look, before finishing off the look with every A-list must-have, oversized sunglasses.

While the black bag might have seemed an unusual choice with brown and maroon clothing, Naomi cleverly brought black into the look via a ribbed polo neck that she wore under the blazer to not just beat the chill, but to also introduce the colourway into her outfit, seamlessly tying in her statement Roxanne.

Get the look

With so many promotional engagements, we really have been spoiled with stylish appearances from Naomi Watts of late. And while the pressure to keep every look as chic as the last is high, Naomi has risen to the challenge, especially on the accessories front.

We're constantly keeping an eye out for the most coveted celebrity handbags, and we were thrilled to see Naomi embrace British brand Mulberry, a label known for its excellent craftsmanship and timeless styles, and the re-released Roxanne fits that aesthetic perfectly.

Black leather is a smart and versatile choice for a bag, and this neutral colourway goes with everything. While the majority of Naomi's look was brighter, in a more maroon/burgundy hue, she cleverly added a splash of black with her roll-neck to help integrate the bag into her look seamlessly. So even if you aren't wearing black shoes, adding black elsewhere will help your black bag fit right in.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.