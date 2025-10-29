Naomi Watts was spotted carrying one of this season's hottest re-released nostalgic bag styles

Naomi Watts is currently out on the promotional circuit ahead of the release of her new series 'All's Fair'. Snapped carrying a selection of designer handbags over the past few days, the star has been delivering some excellent autumn outfit ideas that have felt sharply executed, but highly accessible too.

And while we have loved all of her designer accessories, her recent outing toting a newly re-released Roxanne bag, by British label Mulberry, certainly turned our heads. There has been a spate of nostalgic handbags finding their way back into designers' collections this season, with the Mulberry Roxanne and the Chloe Paddington just two of the most exciting revivals.

Opting for a small Roxanne, which she carried via the top handles, although a crossbody strap is included, the silhouette stays true to the original design, bringing the much-loved satchel silhouette back as part of the handbag trends 2025.

Naomi Watts opts for a tailored look and sleek black handbag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Watts teamed her black Roxanne bag with a two-piece ensemble in a bold, trending colour. Leaning into this season's love of tailoring, the star wore a belted blazer and matching tailored trousers, in a directional maroon and white fleck fabric. The white helped to lift and lighten the ensemble, while the base maroon hue kept the overall look on-trend.

Accenting the maroon in her suit, Naomi opted for a sleek pair of pointed-toe boots in a coordinating reddish-brown that paired perfectly with the overall look, before finishing off the look with every A-list must-have, oversized sunglasses.

While the black bag might have seemed an unusual choice with brown and maroon clothing, Naomi cleverly brought black into the look via a ribbed polo neck that she wore under the blazer to not just beat the chill, but to also introduce the colourway into her outfit, seamlessly tying in her statement Roxanne.

Get the look

With so many promotional engagements, we really have been spoiled with stylish appearances from Naomi Watts of late. And while the pressure to keep every look as chic as the last is high, Naomi has risen to the challenge, especially on the accessories front.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're constantly keeping an eye out for the most coveted celebrity handbags, and we were thrilled to see Naomi embrace British brand Mulberry, a label known for its excellent craftsmanship and timeless styles, and the re-released Roxanne fits that aesthetic perfectly.

Black leather is a smart and versatile choice for a bag, and this neutral colourway goes with everything. While the majority of Naomi's look was brighter, in a more maroon/burgundy hue, she cleverly added a splash of black with her roll-neck to help integrate the bag into her look seamlessly. So even if you aren't wearing black shoes, adding black elsewhere will help your black bag fit right in.