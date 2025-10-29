Naomi Watts was spotted carrying one of this season's hottest re-released nostalgic bag styles
We're so pleased this handbag is back
Naomi Watts is currently out on the promotional circuit ahead of the release of her new series 'All's Fair'. Snapped carrying a selection of designer handbags over the past few days, the star has been delivering some excellent autumn outfit ideas that have felt sharply executed, but highly accessible too.
And while we have loved all of her designer accessories, her recent outing toting a newly re-released Roxanne bag, by British label Mulberry, certainly turned our heads. There has been a spate of nostalgic handbags finding their way back into designers' collections this season, with the Mulberry Roxanne and the Chloe Paddington just two of the most exciting revivals.
Opting for a small Roxanne, which she carried via the top handles, although a crossbody strap is included, the silhouette stays true to the original design, bringing the much-loved satchel silhouette back as part of the handbag trends 2025.
Naomi Watts opts for a tailored look and sleek black handbag
Naomi Watts teamed her black Roxanne bag with a two-piece ensemble in a bold, trending colour. Leaning into this season's love of tailoring, the star wore a belted blazer and matching tailored trousers, in a directional maroon and white fleck fabric. The white helped to lift and lighten the ensemble, while the base maroon hue kept the overall look on-trend.
Accenting the maroon in her suit, Naomi opted for a sleek pair of pointed-toe boots in a coordinating reddish-brown that paired perfectly with the overall look, before finishing off the look with every A-list must-have, oversized sunglasses.
While the black bag might have seemed an unusual choice with brown and maroon clothing, Naomi cleverly brought black into the look via a ribbed polo neck that she wore under the blazer to not just beat the chill, but to also introduce the colourway into her outfit, seamlessly tying in her statement Roxanne.
Get the look
This nostalgic silhouette is back, and the timing couldn't be better. Having already spotted Anne Hathaway filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 with a vintage Coach satchel, we know the satchel style is only going to get more popular in the coming months. But if you want a cheaper alternative, we have also found this amazing Roxanne lookalike, too.
While we couldn't get an exact match, this blazer shares similar styling to Naomi's with the belted waist and trending colour palette. Sleek and smart, belting your blazer will help to define your waist and sure your shape is not lost in the boxier silhouette. Team this with coordinating trousers, or over a slip skirt or jeans.
Colourful tailored trousers make such a welcome change from black and grey iterations and are honestly just as versatile. This dark plum hue is polished enough for office attire and can be styled with shirts, blouses or t-shirts, depending on the occasion. It would even work with camel or black blazers for a fresh take on tailored two-pieces.
Roll neck season is upon us, and we can't wait to get this cosy style back out. Ideal for keeping warm as temperatures drop, don't underestimate how polished a black high-neck jumper can look. It's great under blazers and jackets for when you need to look pulled together, but want to feel warm too. This one has a touch of sparkle for a more festive feel.
Short boots are brilliant with trousers, but it's not just your best skinny jeans that work with this style. Tuck them under wide or straight leg silhouettes and benefit from the support of a boot silhouette without worrying about tucking in. The elongated toe and mid-height heel will help to lengthen your legs, too.
These cat-eye sunglasses echo the style of Naomi Watts' pair. The classic shape and thick black rimmed frames mean that these sunnies will never go out of style, so they're a worthwhile investment piece you can wear all year round, because even without the paparazzi, eyes need sun protection in the winter.
With so many promotional engagements, we really have been spoiled with stylish appearances from Naomi Watts of late. And while the pressure to keep every look as chic as the last is high, Naomi has risen to the challenge, especially on the accessories front.
We're constantly keeping an eye out for the most coveted celebrity handbags, and we were thrilled to see Naomi embrace British brand Mulberry, a label known for its excellent craftsmanship and timeless styles, and the re-released Roxanne fits that aesthetic perfectly.
Black leather is a smart and versatile choice for a bag, and this neutral colourway goes with everything. While the majority of Naomi's look was brighter, in a more maroon/burgundy hue, she cleverly added a splash of black with her roll-neck to help integrate the bag into her look seamlessly. So even if you aren't wearing black shoes, adding black elsewhere will help your black bag fit right in.
