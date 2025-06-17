Meryl Streep's Mamma Mia-esque embroidered blouse is the perfect summer top to wear with tailoring or jeans

You can never have too many tops, right?

Meryl Streep is seen arriving at the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 01, 2019 in Venice, Italy
When Meryl Streep arrived at the Venice Film Festival back in 2019, she did so in serious style.

She teamed a pair of black tapered leg trousers with some very chic black mule heels, adding tortoiseshell shades, hoop earrings and a leather tote bag. But it was her embroidered blouse that really spoke to me. It's got a very Meryl in Mamma Mia! vibe to it, don't you think? It really reminds me of the tops her character wears underneath her iconic dungarees!

If you're searching for stylish tops to wear with jeans, particularly in the hot weather, this blouse has got your name written all over it. It's loose and flowy, with just the right amount of detail to tick the boho trend off your list. In black and white, it will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe, plus the frill collar is a really nice touch.

Shop embroidered blouses

Embroidered Seam Sleeve Shirt
Boden
Embroidered Shirt

If you want to inject a bit of colour into this look, Boden's green and white embroidered blouse will do the trick. Team yours with denim shorts and sandals during a heatwave.

Ivory Embroidered Yoke Blouse
Ro&Zo
Embroidered Yoke Blouse

Layer this blouse under a pair of denim dungarees and to fully channel Meryl's Mamma Mia character. There's only a few of each size left so don't delay.

Frill-Collared Blouse cut out

H&M
Frill-Collared Blouse

This bargain blouse is too good to miss. The frill collar is really similar to Meryl's, and the website describes the fabric as an "airy linen and cotton weave". It's available in sizes XS to XXL.

How to style yours

Slim Press-Crease Trousers on model

& Other Stories
Slim Press-Crease Trousers

It might not feel like the weather to be buying tailored black trousers, but team yours with a breezy blouse and they're the ideal way to keep cool but still look smart in the office.

Anthology Allure Suede Mule Kitten Heel Shoes Standard D Fit
Anthology
Allure Suede Mule Kitten Heel Shoes

I love Meryl's mules, and these kitten heels are a great way to recreate the look. The low heel is comfortable, and they pair particularly well with trousers.

Donna Karan New York Slim Ankle Pants on model

Donna Karan New York
Slim Ankle Pants

Wide leg trousers might be everywhere at the moment, but a tapered ankle-grazing style can be really flattering. These are a really good length.

Gold Enamel Bulbous Curved Hoop Earrings cut out

Whistles
Gold Enamel Bulbous Curved Hoop Earrings

These are so similar to Meryl's earrings, and feel like a really modern spin on the classic hoop earrings. Wear your hair half up, half down like the Hollywood star to show them off in all their glory.

Kate Spade tortoiseshell sunglasses cut out

Kate Spade New York
Alexane Tortoiseshell Sunglasses

Tortoiseshell is my go-to when it comes to the best sunglasses, and this square shape will be really flattering on most face shapes. Just over £75 isn't too bad at all for designer sunnies!

Ferragamo large Studio Soft tote bag
Ferragamo
Large Studio Soft Tote Bag

Fancy a splurge? You can buy a silver-trim version of Meryl's Ferragamo tote bag, and I guarantee you'll treasure it forever.

It sounds so simple, but investing in a top can really freshen up your wardrobe for the new season. woman&home's Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum agrees, telling me: "Thanks to the resurgence of boho style, embroidered tops are a big part of this season's spring/summer fashion trends.

"A white shirt is a timeless capsule wardrobe buy, but the embroidered detail helps to bring this classic piece into 2025. The vertical stitch work on the front of the shirt helps to draw the eye down, creating a lengthened silhouette that is both elegant and flattering."

