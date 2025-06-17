Meryl Streep's Mamma Mia-esque embroidered blouse is the perfect summer top to wear with tailoring or jeans

When Meryl Streep arrived at the Venice Film Festival back in 2019, she did so in serious style.

She teamed a pair of black tapered leg trousers with some very chic black mule heels, adding tortoiseshell shades, hoop earrings and a leather tote bag. But it was her embroidered blouse that really spoke to me. It's got a very Meryl in Mamma Mia! vibe to it, don't you think? It really reminds me of the tops her character wears underneath her iconic dungarees!

If you're searching for stylish tops to wear with jeans, particularly in the hot weather, this blouse has got your name written all over it. It's loose and flowy, with just the right amount of detail to tick the boho trend off your list. In black and white, it will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe, plus the frill collar is a really nice touch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop embroidered blouses

Boden Embroidered Shirt £70 at Boden UK If you want to inject a bit of colour into this look, Boden's green and white embroidered blouse will do the trick. Team yours with denim shorts and sandals during a heatwave. Ro&Zo Embroidered Yoke Blouse £129 at Nordstrom Layer this blouse under a pair of denim dungarees and to fully channel Meryl's Mamma Mia character. There's only a few of each size left so don't delay. H&M Frill-Collared Blouse £25 (was £37.99) at H&M This bargain blouse is too good to miss. The frill collar is really similar to Meryl's, and the website describes the fabric as an "airy linen and cotton weave". It's available in sizes XS to XXL.

How to style yours

It sounds so simple, but investing in a top can really freshen up your wardrobe for the new season. woman&home's Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum agrees, telling me: "Thanks to the resurgence of boho style, embroidered tops are a big part of this season's spring/summer fashion trends.

"A white shirt is a timeless capsule wardrobe buy, but the embroidered detail helps to bring this classic piece into 2025. The vertical stitch work on the front of the shirt helps to draw the eye down, creating a lengthened silhouette that is both elegant and flattering."