The Marc Jacobs Sack Bag has always been on my wishlist – but this M&S lookalike might be even better than the original

Since its debut on the runway in 2022, the Marc Jacobs Sack Bag has quickly become one of the most iconic designer bag styles to own; its slouchy, soft silhouette perfectly captures the understated luxury trend. However, this bag will set you back over £500, which is why this M&S alternative is a very welcome find.

The M&S leather top-handle bag might just be one of the best designer lookalikes to invest in right now. Made from real leather and featuring a strikingly similar shape and silhouette to Marc Jacobs' Sack Bag, this bag taps straight into the fashion trends of 2025, and you don't need to spend a fortune.

One of 2025's biggest style shifts is towards accessories that are both functional and luxurious. The Marc Jacobs Sack Bag is a direct symbol of this, with a roomy, unstructured shape, it perfectly ties into this year's emphasis on practical accessories that feel a little bit luxurious.

Shop Marc Jacobs Sack Bag Lookalike

Marc Jacobs The Sack leather shoulder bag £550 at Selfridges First spotted back in 2022, but now available in plenty of colours and sizes, the sack bag is loved for its slouchy, understated design. This one's larger silhouette and black colour make this bag ideal for everyday use. If you're looking for an investment piece that will perfectly finish off you're summer outfits for work, this is the ultimate find. M&S Leather Top Handle Shoulder Tote Bag £99 at M&S This elevated leather tote features an easy top handle, a supple leather finish, and a roomy design that makes it great for weekends away or office commuting. It has a full lining and a handy zipped pocket on the inside that makes it ideal for keeping travel documents in when heading away.

If you've had your eye on the Marc Jacobs Sack Bag but can't quite justify the spend, this M&S leather tote is a seriously great alternative that won't have you sacrificing on quality either, due to its leather material. One of the obvious differences is the subtle logo on the Marc Jacobs bag, which of course doesn't feature on the M&S version; however, if you're looking for the same silhouette, style, and material, this lookalike is the perfect find.

Whilst many high street designer lookalikes can feel as though they lack in terms of quality, this M&S bag features a supple leather material that should last for several years to come. It has all of the aesthetic appeal of a high-end piece but with a less expensive price tag.

But if you love the shape and style of the Marc Jacobs Sack Bag but aren't too concerned about investing in premium materials, we've rounded up some other high street options that are worth browsing, including some camel-coloured options if you prefer warmer tones.

Shop More Marc Jacobs Sack Bag Lookalikes

ASOS Large Scoop Tote Bag £19.50 (was £26) at ASOS If you like the relaxed silhouette of the Marc Jacobs Sack Bag but are shopping on a budget, this tan scoop bag will work perfectly. ASOS Large Scoop Tote Bag £26 at ASOS With a large, roomy design, this bag will fit your everyday essentials with no problem. Wear for office commuting or weekend outings. Anthropologie The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition £98 at Anthropologie Made from a durable vegan leather, this bag features a scoop design and a slouchy finish. It also comes in seven colourways.

The Marc Jacobs Sack Bag has evolved beyond its original form and is now available in a wide range of colours and sizes, making it even more of a versatile wardrobe staple. From a classic black shade for everyday styling to a more playful mini silhouette in neon pink that's probably more suited to pairing with your summer occasionwear, there are plenty of variations of this bag style.

However, the high street has plenty of variations that mimic the slouchy silhouette and scooped design, which is why we would suggest shopping around before commiting. Whilst the Marc Jacobs bag is undoubtedly chic, it's worth considering high-street styles that offer the same relaxed feel for less.