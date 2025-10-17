Katie Holmes just gave our favourite jeans and blazer outfit formula an autumn update

If we could wear just one of our favourite autumn outfit ideas all season, it would undoubtedly be jeans and a blazer. Styled together, these staples never fail to make us look and feel put together – but now we’ve seen Katie Holmes’ polished leather trousers and blazer ensemble, we’re rethinking our trouser choice.

The actress, who we’re always looking to for style inspiration, ditched her usual denim for a pair of mocha leather trousers for an event in New York City last week, with the straight-leg, high-waisted style playing perfectly into some of the biggest autumn/winter fashion trends 2025.

Styles similar to her sleek and polished trousers were all over this season’s runways, with brands like Zimmermann, Chloé, Fendi, and Tom Ford all including leather trousers in their collections. With a timeless blazer, black tote and pair of pointed-toe kitten heels finishing off her look, Katie’s outfit formula is one we’ll be wearing again and again as one of the chicest smart casual outfit ideas for this season.

Not only are Katie’s leather trousers super on trend thanks to their fabric and flattering straight leg silhouette, but their mocha brown hue is one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025.

Deep browns like this are ideal for autumn, where we often want a warm and rich alternative to black. Mocha brown is an ideal alternative as it’s just as versatile as black, styling well with neutrals, including grounding black shades for an added hit of warmth, just as Katie’s look proves.

If you’re looking for date night outfit ideas, or are getting ahead with plans for your festive party outfits, styling leather trousers with a sequin top and blazer like Katie has done makes for a great look. But, for a more casual spin on her outfit, layering a T-shirt or knit under the blazer will add a more laid-back flair that still feels elevated and polished for day-to-day wear.

