Katie Holmes just gave our favourite jeans and blazer outfit formula an autumn update

If we could wear just one of our favourite autumn outfit ideas all season, it would undoubtedly be jeans and a blazer. Styled together, these staples never fail to make us look and feel put together – but now we’ve seen Katie Holmes’ polished leather trousers and blazer ensemble, we’re rethinking our trouser choice.

The actress, who we’re always looking to for style inspiration, ditched her usual denim for a pair of mocha leather trousers for an event in New York City last week, with the straight-leg, high-waisted style playing perfectly into some of the biggest autumn/winter fashion trends 2025.

Styles similar to her sleek and polished trousers were all over this season’s runways, with brands like Zimmermann, Chloé, Fendi, and Tom Ford all including leather trousers in their collections. With a timeless blazer, black tote and pair of pointed-toe kitten heels finishing off her look, Katie’s outfit formula is one we’ll be wearing again and again as one of the chicest smart casual outfit ideas for this season.

(Image credit: Michael Simon/Getty Images for Avra Estiatorio)

Shop Leather Trousers

Mango Leather-effect Straight Trousers £49.99 / $89.99 at Mango These faux leather, straight leg trousers from Mango have a super simple silhouette that creates a sleek, unfussy and polished look. The long hem length means they can be worn easily with heels, while the mid-rise waist means you can wear them with tucked-in tops or items worn over the top. Siempre Faux-Leather High-Rise Flare Trousers £118 / $138 at Anthropologie These leather trousers have a similar silhouette to Katie's pair, with their flattering straight fit and gently cropped, flared leg. The brown tone is tinged red for a beautifully autumnal style. The flared leg is also ideal for balancing shoulders and naturally nipping in at the waist. Sézane Ciara Trousers £270 / $245 at Sézane These chestnut-toned leather trousers from Sézane might be a lighter shade than Katie's autumnal style, but the colour is just as versatile as her darker take. Pair with other neutrals such as cream, white, beige and navy for a sleek and sophisticated look.

Get Katie Holmes' Style

Zara Oversized Double Breasted Blazer £59.99 / $99.90 at Zara A black blazer is the most versatile piece of clothing you can own and this Zara one offers a classic silhouette that will work over pretty much anything in your wardrobe. Mango Shopper Bag with Buckle £49.99 / $89.99 at Mango This discreet shoulder bag is the perfect accessory to take you from day to night. The roomy interior allows you to carry everything you need in style. With a quiet luxury aesthetic, you'll get plenty of wear out it. Mango Pointed-toe Leather Heeled Shoes £99.99 / $179.99 at Mango Katie Holmes is a huge fan of statement shoes, and this pair from Mango emulate the look of her point-toe kitten heels perfectly. The elongated toe will automatically add to your height, too.

Not only are Katie’s leather trousers super on trend thanks to their fabric and flattering straight leg silhouette, but their mocha brown hue is one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025.

Deep browns like this are ideal for autumn, where we often want a warm and rich alternative to black. Mocha brown is an ideal alternative as it’s just as versatile as black, styling well with neutrals, including grounding black shades for an added hit of warmth, just as Katie’s look proves.

If you’re looking for date night outfit ideas, or are getting ahead with plans for your festive party outfits, styling leather trousers with a sequin top and blazer like Katie has done makes for a great look. But, for a more casual spin on her outfit, layering a T-shirt or knit under the blazer will add a more laid-back flair that still feels elevated and polished for day-to-day wear.