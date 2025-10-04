Katie Holmes’ cosy-chic outfit formula is a failsafe option for everyday smart casual looks

Katie Holmes' failsafe smart casual outfit formula is the perfect option for heading into the autumn in style. Stepping out in New York City earlier this month, she styled a simple black midi skirt with a relaxed-fit knitted sweater and a pair of androgynous loafers for a directional and polished look.

A chic autumn outfit idea, Katie's look is so easy to recreate, with the A-Lister opting for seasonal staples to create her elegant ensemble. Camel jumpers and black skirts are two pieces you can expect to get plenty of use of once added to your autumn capsule wardrobe, with each piece pairing with other neutrals and bolder hues with ease.

Opting for a pair of Senna lug sole loafers from Franco Satro, Katie added a directional twist to her pared-back look. Loafers are one of the biggest autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025, and Katie's ensemble demonstrated their versatility when it comes to styling. Finishing off her outfit with a chic designer handbag, Katie carried the Fendi Mamma baguette bag in black cloth, which is a vintage style that can still be searched out by eager secondhand shoppers on sites like Vestiaire Collective.

(Image credit: Michael Simon/Getty Images for Franco Sarto)

Get Katie Holmes' autumn look

Cosy, comfortable, yet still stylish, Katie's skirt is a staple piece in any capsule wardrobe. With a streamlined A-line shape, it’s ideal for wearing with bulkier or more oversized sweaters in autumn, but this simple silhouette can work year-round, even with a t-shirt come spring and summer.

Playing into some of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, Katie's neutral sweater added tons of warmth to the look, as did the orange/brown tone of her tortoiseshell print loafers. With a chunky sole, her choice of footwear created a striking point of interest against the relatively simple outfit, with her ankle socks working to add a layer of practical warmth as well as directional style.

Katie's jacket-free look is a great option on those still slightly warm autumnal days, but easily adaptable as we head into cooler climes. Simply add knee-high boots and your favourite blazer or trench coat to add warmth.