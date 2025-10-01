Kate Moss confirms that when it comes to jeans, straight-leg is the new skinny

Only yesterday, we brought you the news that we knew would please plenty of people, but strike fear into the hearts of many others: skinny jeans are officially back.

It was Alexa Chung who announced it, but thankfully, her take on the denim trend was a bit less leggings-like than we all remember, and instead was more of a slim, straight leg silhouette. And now Kate Moss has joined the club too!

The supermodel has long been a diehard fan of skinnies, so the fact that she's switched things up and opted for slightly looser, straight-leg denim is the ultimate proof that it's the denim shape du jour. She styled hers with a sheer polka dot print blouse, a croc embossed black shoulder bag, plus red lips, black sunglasses and a pair of spike embellished heels by Vivienne Westwood.

Looking for the best jeans for your body type? This ankle-grazing cut will flatter most shapes, and will pair perfectly with everything from your on-trend Adidas Sambas to winter-ready black ankle boots.

(Image credit: CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Kate was in Paris, where Fashion Week is currently taking place, so hopefully we'll see more of her signature style in the City of Light this week. Stella McCartney's show was last night, and we also can't wait to watch presentations from The Row, Chloe, Loewe, Victoria Beckham, Chanel and Alexander McQueen later this week.