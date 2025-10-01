Kate Moss confirms that when it comes to jeans, straight-leg is the new skinny
First Alexa Chung, now Kate Moss. It's definitely a trend...
Only yesterday, we brought you the news that we knew would please plenty of people, but strike fear into the hearts of many others: skinny jeans are officially back.
It was Alexa Chung who announced it, but thankfully, her take on the denim trend was a bit less leggings-like than we all remember, and instead was more of a slim, straight leg silhouette. And now Kate Moss has joined the club too!
The supermodel has long been a diehard fan of skinnies, so the fact that she's switched things up and opted for slightly looser, straight-leg denim is the ultimate proof that it's the denim shape du jour. She styled hers with a sheer polka dot print blouse, a croc embossed black shoulder bag, plus red lips, black sunglasses and a pair of spike embellished heels by Vivienne Westwood.
Looking for the best jeans for your body type? This ankle-grazing cut will flatter most shapes, and will pair perfectly with everything from your on-trend Adidas Sambas to winter-ready black ankle boots.
Shop Kate's look
You don't have to spend a lot to achieve this look, and these will instantly become an autumn capsule wardrobe hero. The trick is getting the length right - short enough to show off your shoes and a bit of ankle, but no shorter will be spot on.
M&S's autumn collection is truly second to none. Tell anyone this is a designer piece, and I'm confident they'll believe you! Sizes are selling out as we speak, so don't wait around.
Exact match
These Vivienne Westwood heels perfectly capture the late designer's rebellious spirit. They're a favourite of Kate's, as we've spotted her wearing them before, and I love the distinctive metal spikes on the heels.
The ideal size for all your daytime essentials, this designer lookalike is somewhere in between Saint Laurent and Gucci.
Kate was in Paris, where Fashion Week is currently taking place, so hopefully we'll see more of her signature style in the City of Light this week. Stella McCartney's show was last night, and we also can't wait to watch presentations from The Row, Chloe, Loewe, Victoria Beckham, Chanel and Alexander McQueen later this week.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.