Alexa Chung says skinny jeans are back - but don't worry, they're not quite as tight as you remember

When it comes to fashion, what Alexa Chung says goes. From the Mulberry Roxanne bag she toted back in the day to the suede jacket we swooned over earlier this month, she always gets it right. And if she says skinny jeans are back, we're adding them into our denim rotation ASAP (sorry, but I'm not completely ditching baggy or barrel leg jeans just yet).

She captioned a recent Instagram post documenting her trip to New York, "Really into a yellow and bottle green combo and this fennel salad which has provolone in it. Bye NY. ps. And yes skinny jeans felt right again"

But don't worry, because we're not talking ultra clingy, sprayed-on, drainpipe jeans like the ones Kate Moss is known for. This more modern take on the skinny silhouette is, as many of her followers noted, more like a very slim, straight-leg jean. So no squeezing into legging-like denim - these should be a bit more comfortable, a bit more structured and a lot more flattering.

A post shared by Alexa Chung (@alexachung) A photo posted by on

Shop the look

Whichever side of the skinny vs straight leg jeans debate you're on, you can't deny that Alexa makes this modern take on skinnies look incredibly chic.

High-waisted, slim silhouettes will suit most body shapes, just be careful to get the length right, as excess fabric around your ankles will make your legs look shorter.