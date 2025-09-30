Alexa Chung says skinny jeans are back - but don't worry, they're not quite as tight as you remember
She claimed, "skinny jeans felt right again"
When it comes to fashion, what Alexa Chung says goes. From the Mulberry Roxanne bag she toted back in the day to the suede jacket we swooned over earlier this month, she always gets it right. And if she says skinny jeans are back, we're adding them into our denim rotation ASAP (sorry, but I'm not completely ditching baggy or barrel leg jeans just yet).
She captioned a recent Instagram post documenting her trip to New York, "Really into a yellow and bottle green combo and this fennel salad which has provolone in it. Bye NY. ps. And yes skinny jeans felt right again"
But don't worry, because we're not talking ultra clingy, sprayed-on, drainpipe jeans like the ones Kate Moss is known for. This more modern take on the skinny silhouette is, as many of her followers noted, more like a very slim, straight-leg jean. So no squeezing into legging-like denim - these should be a bit more comfortable, a bit more structured and a lot more flattering.
A post shared by Alexa Chung (@alexachung)
A photo posted by on
Shop the look
Everyone knows Reformation for making some of the best wedding guest dresses, but I personally really rate them for cashmere and denim. These dark wash jeans are rigid, but with a more relaxed fit than the skinny jeans we all wore fifteen years ago.
These are closer to the old school skinny jeans you know and have a love/hate relationship with. I have a pair of these, and they're actually really great for teaming with knee-high boots. They've got a nice amount of stretch, and are available in four different lengths and five colours.
There's a reason Levi's has such a good reputation for making the best jeans for your body type. These will pair perfectly with a cosy wintry knit and your best white trainers.
Alexa's go-to shoe to wear with skinny jeans? A pair of black ballet flats. Dune London is really on a roll right now (both Jennifer Aniston and Scarlett Johansson have recently carried bags by the brand), and these woven leather pumps look much more expensive than they are.
Alexa teamed her skinny jeans with a sheer black shirt, complete with floral embroidery. This option by British clothing brand Nobody's Child has the same vintage vibe, and it's available in UK sizes 4 to 18.
This quilted bag is a great designer lookalike that looks ten times the price. It's the ideal size for all your everyday essentials, and the gold hardware adds a touch of luxury.
Whichever side of the skinny vs straight leg jeans debate you're on, you can't deny that Alexa makes this modern take on skinnies look incredibly chic.
High-waisted, slim silhouettes will suit most body shapes, just be careful to get the length right, as excess fabric around your ankles will make your legs look shorter.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.