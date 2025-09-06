Autumn has landed! Kate Garraway's polka dot raincoat is a style life saver for rainy September

After weeks of sunshine autumn has made its presence known in a big way and Kate Garraway was more than prepared for the downpours on 3rd September. In a video shared on Instagram she arrived at the Smooth Radio studio in a navy polka dot raincoat complete with a practical hood, confirming in her caption that the season had finally landed.

Like many people I often pick other jackets over a waterproof for style reasons until the rain makes this impossible. However, Kate’s coat has got me scouring the internet for waterproof jacket recommendations that look fashionable as well as being functional.

Her raincoat was a deep navy blue with delicate white spots running all over it, from hood to hem. Polka dots are one of the most timeless patterns, but they’ve become especially popular recently.

Shop Raincoats

Peter Storm Parka In A Pack Jacket £29 at Millets Be prepared for the weather to take a turn for the worse with this Parka in a Pack. The waterproof jacket can be neatly packed away in its own pocket and popped in your bag so you're ready for a sudden downpour. The polka dot print is very on-trend and reminds me of Kate's coat. Rains A-Line Longer W Jacket in Beige £119 at Rains You'd be forgiven for thinking this coat is a trench at first, as it's got such a gorgeous shape, a belted waist and comes in this soft taupe colour. There are various other tones to choose from too and features a drawstring hood, side pockets and hidden buttons. Boden Hazelnut Cropped Rain Mac £139 at Boden Also available in navy blue, this cropped rain mac is a chic choice that also delivers on the functionality. It's waterproof with taped seams and you can currently get 15% off it with the code MY7P. It's designed to fall between the waist and hip and has front pockets.

It’s one of the Princess of Wales’s favourite prints and Kate Garraway’s coat is the autumnal take on the polka dot trend. With elasticated cuffs to ensure a close fit and no rain getting into her sleeves, hers fell to just below her knees to give a good amount of protective coverage.

Although the radio and TV presenter could easily have worn this raincoat with her best wellies and outdoor attire for a walk, the pattern gave it a fashion-forward edge. Because of this, Kate’s coat didn’t look at all out of place styled with her blue denim jeans, blazer, T-shirt and trainers.

It brought a sense of fun to her ensemble whilst clearly being very effective at keeping her dry, judging by how pristine her blazer and jeans looked when she took it off. A longer raincoat is also a great option for wearing with midi dresses and skirts as it ties in with their streamlined silhouette and keeps more of your clothing dry.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

If polka dots aren’t for you then I’d recommend investing in a plain raincoat for versatility and plenty of the best waterproof jackets out there have beautiful shapes and designs in wearable neutral tones. Vibrant pieces that scream ‘waterproof’ aren’t everyone’s cup of tea and so something like Kate’s coat is a more understated choice.

She doubled up on the rain protection with a matching navy blue umbrella and even stored her summery handbag in a plastic laundry bag to keep it safe too. Given how wet September has been I wouldn’t be surprised if this raincoat becomes one of Kate’s most-worn jackets in her wardrobe over the coming weeks too.

A lightweight option is perfect for autumn when temperatures can be mild one minute and chilly the next. Thicker styles are better for winter, but if you pick up a slightly more oversized raincoat in the first place there’ll be more room to layer chunky knitwear underneath too.