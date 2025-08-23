I bought this waterproof jacket over two years ago and it has never let me down in the rain - here's why I love it

My daughter was born in November a couple of years ago and like every new parent, I spent most of my days walking through parks, hitting the shops and dashing to baby classes while pushing a pram. As it was winter, my outdoor mum-and-baby time often meant that we were dealing with heavy rain, cold winds and the odd snow shower, and even my very best trench coat couldn’t keep me warm and dry. I decided to invest in a proper raincoat that would keep the damp out while still looking stylish, and I found just what I needed with a mushroom-beige hooded design by Danish brand, Rains.

I have used this lightweight jacket for pretty much every rainy day since then, and it's still going strong. It's absolutely maxed out its cost per wear, and it's definitely up there as one of the best waterproof jackets I’ve ever owned.

Made of a thin but durable woven polyester fabric that doesn’t feel bulky to wear, and I can fold it up and stash it in my bag. It's unlined, which means it’s breathable too, so now that I'm chasing a toddler around rather than pushing a pram, I can still feel comfortable while wearing it, and it doesn't feel too heavy or sweaty when it's worn over my wintery layers.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Buy the Jacket

Rains 12010 Unisex Waterproof Short Jacket in Sand £60 (was £79) at ASOS This jacket does everything I need it to do while I'm out and about. It feels great to wear and keeps me dry, and all while working seamlessly with pretty much every outfit and colour combination. It looks quite beige on the model, but in real life, it's a soft grey shade, and there is a navy, dark green and black options too. It's available in sizes XS-XL.

Shop More Raincoats

The Rains design is simple and understated but that means it will sit over any outfit with ease, and it’s very easy to throw over even the busiest of ensembles without a clash. It has two deep pockets and the popper-fastenings at the front are very quick to do up with one hand when needed.

There are lots of colour and shape options in the Rains collection, but I went for this slightly shorter length as I’m only 5”2 and didn’t want it to swamp me with fabric - this one sits mid thigh, which is perfect for me. It's roomy, and the straight cut shape is slightly boxy without being unflattering. The mushroom-meets-beige colour is unusual but isn't OTT, and I find that it feels a little more chic than traditional black or navy cover-ups.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

The main issue I have had with waterproofs in the past was that the hood would constantly fall backwards, so my face and hair would be exposed to the elements while I was pushing the buggy. The thing that drew me to the Rains range was the cleverly designed extra peak at the front of the hood that promised to stay put. It does do the job nicely. I have a fringe, and the little extra coverage at the front protects my bangs from even the heaviest of rain, and the drawstring helps the hood to stay up brilliantly on even very windy days.

It can be machine-washed, which is very handy too – I pop mine in a cool and gentle rinse setting, and I've found that post-wash and post-rainstorm, it always dries off very quickly without any marks or residue.

While I wouldn't normally get excited about such a practical piece of clothing, this jacket really has impressed me over the last couple of years, and I know it will see me through the coming autumn and winter too. It looks good, feels good to wear, and most importantly, it keeps the rain out.