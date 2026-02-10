Go big or go home! Kate Middleton's go-to umbrellas keep her elegant outfits dry and I need this more than ever right now

Looking sophisticated in torrential rain isn’t easy and yet the Princess of Wales has had to master this over the years. She tends to only step out in her best waterproof jackets when she’s doing an activity-focused engagement and the rest of the time she goes for the slightly chicer option of an umbrella to complement her polished outfits.

Kate has used multiple different designs over the years but one thing they all have in common is their size. Her umbrellas are seriously roomy, providing enough coverage for at least two people and making sure that every inch of her is covered. Once you’ve noticed this, you can’t unsee it and the Princess’s go-to in recent years has been a plain black umbrella with a wooden handle.

(Image credit: Photo by MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Shop Big Umbrellas

Royal Walk 54 Inch Windproof Umbrella £29.94/$40.95 at Amazon This 54 inch umbrella is big enough to keep you comfortably dry and comes in a huge range of different colours. It's got a wooden handle like Kate's and has an ultra-strong windproof frame, as well as an automatic open feature. Zomake Windproof Golf 54 Inch Umbrella £22.99/$31.45 at Amazon You can get this sleek beige umbrella in various different sizes and it's got a heavy duty design. It's windproof, lightweight and ultra-waterproof, and is made from slump-resistant fabric. If you go golfing this is an ideal option for you, but it will give you a lot of protection day-to-day too. Lancoon 24 Ribs Large Rainbow Umbrella £22.98/$31.43 at Amazon Kate's rainbow umbrella is iconic and this affordable option will add a similar pop of colour to your rainy day outfits. It's anti-UV and has a classic straight handle and 24 ribs making up the design. Take with you whenever grey clouds linger ominously in the sky and you know you're ready for rain.

Shop More Wet Weather Essentials

Exact Match Le Chameau Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Boots £220/$350 at Le Chameau The Princess of Wales wears these stylish wellies to outdoor engagements when it's rainy or muddy and they come in several other colours too. The classic khaki green is the tone she owns and these boots have an adjustable gusset and are lined in neoprene. Mountain Warehouse Alaskan 3 in 1 Long Jacket £89.99/$123.10 (was £99.99/$136.77) at Amazon With this Mountain Warehouse coat you get 3-in-1 wear, as it has a removable quilted lining and the gilet-like lining can also be worn alone as a jacket. It's 100% waterproof, with adjustable cuffs, tapered seams and a hood to keep you fully protected from rain and wind. Hunter Original Tall Matt Wellies in Dark Olive £120/$205 at House of Bruar These Hunter original tall wellies are a practical yet chic addition to anyone's footwear collection. They're hand-crafted from waterproof rubber and feature a textured sole and soft textile lining. The dark green shade is a lovely alternative to black and is still very wearable.

This makes sense given how timeless her signature style is and how much she loves to wear a pop of colour. A neutral umbrella doesn’t draw the eye away and will complement every look perfectly, whilst adding an understated classic feel.

We saw both the Prince and Princess of Wales carrying their own huge umbrellas in Wales last March, even though they could easily have fitted under just one. This gave them the freedom to chat to different people in the crowd independently and also kept their outfits fully dry.

I’m surely not the only one who’s experienced the horrible feeling of rain dripping down the back of a coat or jacket from the spokes of an umbrella. This often happens when you opt for a “regular” size, whereas Kate’s big umbrellas have a good amount of space and any drips would land on the ground instead.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

You can also have a bit of fun with your chosen designs and although a simple black umbrella is a staple for Kate and very chic, she also owns several colourful ones. Who could forget the iconic photos of the Princess in her mint green dress walking through the rain in The Bahamas in 2022? That time her umbrella had a sunshine yellow inside which felt joyful despite the conditions.

She’s also stepped out with a full-on rainbow umbrella before when she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021. Did it exactly match her pastel blue frock? No. Did it get the job done and add some brightness? Definitely.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whatever shades you prefer, a spacious umbrella is a spring capsule wardrobe essential and would be very useful now given how dreary February is turning out to be.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Although you can’t beat a waterproof coat and your best wellies for a muddy walk, an umbrella like Kate’s is perfect when you want to look a bit more put-together and still keep dry. She’s not the only royal who goes for big umbrellas either.

Look closely at pictures of the royals in the rain and you’ll notice that they never go for dainty designs. The late Queen Elizabeth was loyal to her clear birdcage umbrellas from Fulton and used to coordinate the colourful stripe along the bottom with whatever she was wearing that day.

Queen Camilla regularly uses the same umbrella with a black stripe and owns ones with silver and navy stripes too. Given how sophisticated they all look when they’re out and about in a downpour, I’m taking a leaf out of their book and investing in a big umbrella to see me through the days of rain ahead.