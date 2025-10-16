Kate Garraway’s caramel corduroy jacket and borg-trimmed boots are a cosy alternative to suede for cold autumn walks

The Good Morning Britain star just wore a fabulous brown tonal outfit and the tan jacket and boots tied the whole thing together

Kate Garraway attends the ITV 70th Anniversary Celebration at Guildhall on September 08, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Suede jackets are hugely popular right now and whilst I own one myself there’s one big disadvantage to this trend. Suede can be quite delicate and that’s exactly why I have several other jackets I rely on throughout the colder months, ranging from blazers to waterproof coats

Now I’m eyeing up another design to add to my collection after Kate Garraway wore a stunning corduroy blazer. The Good Morning Britain host shared a glimpse of a recent outfit on Instagram on 12th October and paired her jacket with leather trousers and borg-cuffed boots.

Sadly, I haven’t been able to track down Kate’s exact jacket and footwear but there are plenty of options available online that bring a similar edge to an outfit. Her blazer was single breasted with a notched lapel and black trims above the discreet pockets.

The distinctive corduroy lines were very subtle and yet played a vital role in making the presenter’s head-to-toe brown outfit so chic. When you’re styling only a few colours together I’d advise incorporating a range of textures which will add dimension and help ensure that the different items don’t all blend into one.

Kate Garraway did this so successfully with her outfit for a lunch at the Pearly Cow as she wore a chunky chocolate-brown roll neck jumper with smooth leather or faux leather leggings. She tucked the trousers into her boots which coordinated with her jacket.

Kate Garraway attends the NTA&#039;s 2025 at The O2 Arena on September 10, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty)

This accentuated the sense of cohesion that her outfit had already created and the top of these boots had snuggly borg cuffs. The colder months are when practical footwear really comes into its own and even if you’re never going to be someone who wears their best wellies to run errands, adding some warm and/or waterproof footwear to your collection is a good idea.

The Good Morning Britain presenter looked polished and cosy, not to mention very autumnal. Her boots and jacket are also versatile, as although she wore them with trousers and a jumper, she could easily incorporate them into different looks.

Kate’s blazer in particular could be layered over a neutral jumper dress or worn with blue jeans for a more casual everyday style.

Given the statement snuggly cuffs on the boots I think that these would work better with trousers than a frock or skirt, though they’d also jazz up leggings. The combination is a great alternative to a suede jacket and regular ankle boots and it’s something a little different to what we see Kate Garraway wear when she’s at work.

Like many of her fellow ITV stars, she regularly opts for vibrant outfits on Good Morning Britain and is especially fond of wearing red or blue.

It seems that when she’s not at work Kate still enjoys stepping out in smart-casual outfits, but is far more drawn to neutral tones like the rich brown shades that featured so prominently in her recent look.

Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

