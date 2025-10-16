Kate Garraway’s caramel corduroy jacket and borg-trimmed boots are a cosy alternative to suede for cold autumn walks

Suede jackets are hugely popular right now and whilst I own one myself there’s one big disadvantage to this trend. Suede can be quite delicate and that’s exactly why I have several other jackets I rely on throughout the colder months, ranging from blazers to waterproof coats

Now I’m eyeing up another design to add to my collection after Kate Garraway wore a stunning corduroy blazer. The Good Morning Britain host shared a glimpse of a recent outfit on Instagram on 12th October and paired her jacket with leather trousers and borg-cuffed boots.

The entire ensemble showcased several of the biggest autumn/winter fashion trends, from the tonal brown colours to the soft textures. The blazer and boots made an eye-catching combination and both were tan.

Mint Velvet Brown Corduroy Blazer £180 at Mint Velvet This corduroy jacket is a warm coffee-brown hue and Mint Velvet also makes matching trousers if you love a co-ord. Like Kate Garraway's jacket, this one is single-breasted and falls to hip-length. The peak lapels bring added structure and it's fully lined and features a vent at the back. Boden Stamford Cord Blazer in Ginger £129 at Boden Falling somewhere between orange and brown, the colour of this blazer couldn't be more autumnal. There are also plenty of other hues to choose from with this classic Boden design, which features front flap pockets and contrasting buttons. It also comes in both petite and regular versions. Cotton Traders Single Breasted Blazer £65 at Cotton Traders Designed to have a form-fitting silhouette, this is an affordable option if you're looking to add a cord blazer to your autumn wardrobe. The mock-horn buttons complement the camel colour of the rest of the jacket and there are functional welt pockets. If you prefer brighter outwear, this piece also comes in teal and blue.

Jones Bootmaker Manda Leather Boots £69 (Was £120) at Jones Bootmaker Currently boasting an impressive 43% discount, these Jones Bootmaker boots have a snuggly faux fur cuff that brings a wintery feel to the design. They're crafted with a suede upper and are fully lined in supple leather. A discreet side zip means they're easy to get on and off. Sorel TORINO™ V Waterproof Boots £150 at Sorel Sorel are known for their high-quality waterproof designs and these boots tick boxes for functionality and fashion. The premium waterproof details, insulation, faux fur collar and cosy microfleece lining work together to keep feet warm and dry whatever the weather. Next Forever Comfort® Cuff Ankle Boots £54 at Next These are a darker shade of brown than Kate Garraway's shoes and have a chunky sole and rounded toe. The faux fur cuff is the same hue so if you prefer your footwear to be more minimal, these could be the boots for you. Alternatively, you can also get them in a camel and white colourway.

Sadly, I haven’t been able to track down Kate’s exact jacket and footwear but there are plenty of options available online that bring a similar edge to an outfit. Her blazer was single breasted with a notched lapel and black trims above the discreet pockets.

The distinctive corduroy lines were very subtle and yet played a vital role in making the presenter’s head-to-toe brown outfit so chic. When you’re styling only a few colours together I’d advise incorporating a range of textures which will add dimension and help ensure that the different items don’t all blend into one.

Kate Garraway did this so successfully with her outfit for a lunch at the Pearly Cow as she wore a chunky chocolate-brown roll neck jumper with smooth leather or faux leather leggings. She tucked the trousers into her boots which coordinated with her jacket.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty)

This accentuated the sense of cohesion that her outfit had already created and the top of these boots had snuggly borg cuffs. The colder months are when practical footwear really comes into its own and even if you’re never going to be someone who wears their best wellies to run errands, adding some warm and/or waterproof footwear to your collection is a good idea.

The Good Morning Britain presenter looked polished and cosy, not to mention very autumnal. Her boots and jacket are also versatile, as although she wore them with trousers and a jumper, she could easily incorporate them into different looks.

Kate’s blazer in particular could be layered over a neutral jumper dress or worn with blue jeans for a more casual everyday style.

Given the statement snuggly cuffs on the boots I think that these would work better with trousers than a frock or skirt, though they’d also jazz up leggings. The combination is a great alternative to a suede jacket and regular ankle boots and it’s something a little different to what we see Kate Garraway wear when she’s at work.

Like many of her fellow ITV stars, she regularly opts for vibrant outfits on Good Morning Britain and is especially fond of wearing red or blue.

It seems that when she’s not at work Kate still enjoys stepping out in smart-casual outfits, but is far more drawn to neutral tones like the rich brown shades that featured so prominently in her recent look.