One cardigan, styled two ways - Kate Garraway switched up her summer outfit in seconds

If you thought you’d seen it all when it comes to summer outfit ideas, think again as Kate Garraway just took one simple striped cardigan and her favourite Phase Eight white trousers and created two very different outfits. Both were equally fabulous and her trick couldn’t be simpler - turn the cardigan around.

This might sound like a recipe for fashion disaster but the Good Morning Britain host proved otherwise in photos taken by Claire-Louise Hardie, author of Clone Your Clothes and sewing expert. Kate’s cardigan was the Lottie design by Sugarhill Brighton x Juliet Sear.

Retro-inspired, with short puffed sleeves and a V-neckline, it’s got delicate red buttons running down the front. They are a fun contrast against the mustard yellow and off-white stripes and yet because they’re so tiny, they don’t feel too much.

Shop Short Sleeved Cardigans

Boden Pointelle Knit Striped Cardigan £79 at Boden Made from 100% cotton, this cardigan has a delicate pointelle stitch, short puffed sleeves and a scalloped trim. The burnt orange and cream combination reminds me of Kate's brighter cardigan and whichever way round you wear this, it's a chic piece. You can also get 15% off with the code T3D7. Mint Velvet White Broderie Cardigan £59 (Was £89) at Mint Velvet It is a cardigan? Is it a top? Well, it's both, thanks to the knitted body and short Broderie Anglaise sleeves that feel very blouse-like. It fastens with buttons up the front and features a sweeping V-neckline and ruffles on the shoulders. H&M Dusty Green Knitted Cardigan £19.99 at H&M Affordable and simple, this cardigan comes in a range of different tones though the dusty green one is gorgeous for summer. The material has a hint of wool and the rounded neckline is ribbed. The ribbed detailing is also on the cuffs and hem for a put-together finish.

Shop White Trousers

Style Match Phase Eight Elodie Wool Blend Trousers £95 at Phase Eight Kate Garraway's beloved white Phase Eight trousers look to be more of a linen or cotton fabric, but they have a very similar design to these Elodie Wool Blend Trousers. Perfect as autumn gets nearer, these have pocket tabs at the front and a contemporary wide-leg silhouette. Mango Ecru Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers £22.99 (Was £49.99) at Mango Made from 100% cotton for a breathable finish, these high waisted wide-leg trousers also have an elasticated waistband for comfort. There are two practical side pockets, as well as two patch pockets at the back and the belt loops mean you can accessorise these to switch up their appearance. H&M White Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers £22.99 at H&M These affordable trousers are made from a viscose-blend twill and are designed with a high waist. They fasten with a zip and a concealed button and hook-and-bar fastener. Diagonal side pockets are a handy touch and these also come in several other colours.

One way of wearing this piece, as you might expect, is with the buttons running down the front. Because it’s a knit without large cut-outs or gapping around the fastenings, the Lottie cardigan works well as a knitted top without being overly revealing.

Kate wore her cardie this way in her second outfit and left it draped casually over the top of her go-to Phase Eight trousers. The exact ones look to be linen or cotton, but the brand currently has a very similar pair in wool that would be my pick for autumn or winter versions of this outfit.

The presenter has worn her wide-leg trousers so much these past few months, including with a bright pink Boden shirt and with a Phase Eight polka dot blouse. They’re a summer capsule wardrobe staple that she relies on to balance things when she wears vibrant hues.

The creamy white shade also tied in with her knitted cardigan and she also went for a colour-coordinated approach with her shoes, opting for bright yellow pointed-toe heels. The trousers and court shoes remained the same for both her ensembles, but Kate switched things up with her other look by turning her cardigan around.

Worn this way, the V-neckline would have acted as a sweeping scooped back without being too low as backless items can be very challenging to wear. From the front the cardigan then had a higher slashed neckline and this somehow ended up accentuating the gathers on the sleeves.

Like with her second way of styling the cardigan, Kate Garraway didn’t tuck it into her trousers. For some people the idea of wearing a cardie as a top at all might sound very out-there, let alone wearing it back-to-front.

However, she made both options look very elegant and embraced the versatility of her knitwear to the full. After all, why restrict yourself to wearing your favourite cardigan over T-shirts and shirts when it would work solo as a top in its own right?

The ensemble got Kate’s stylist Debbie Harper’s seal of approval as she posted it on Instagram too. With the heels I think the backwards way looks very chic and for day-to-day wear I’d personally replace them with white trainers to create a much more smart-casual outfit.