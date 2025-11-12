Julianne Moore just gave the classic jeans and blazer outfit formula an on-trend update with a sleek black leather jacket
Looking for ways to update this fail-safe look? Moore's leather tailoring and wide-leg jeans are a seasonal winner
I practically live in some variation of jeans and a blazer – it's my default combination. But Julianne Moore's recent look in New York reminded me that even the most reliable formulas can benefit from an update. She switched from the usual wool or cotton tailoring to a black leather blazer and it's such a sharp look for the season ahead.
This autumn/winter, rich textures are playing a key role in the outerwear trends, with supple suedes and soft leathers dominating the fashion world. Moore's choice of a structured black leather blazer only further confirms this, and her styling combination of wide-leg jeans offers an updated take on the classic blazer and jeans outfit formula.
At the Jay Kelly screening in New York, Moore wore the Saraphina leather blazer from the celebrity-loved brand Khaite, styled with the Dane wide-leg jeans. Underneath the blazer, she layered a lightweight V-neck black jumper for a practical finishing touch.
The blazer's sharp shoulders and button-front add just the right amount of smartness to this jeans and a blazer outfit. The jacket's relaxed but neat silhouette balances the width of the jeans, creating a stylish finish.
Shop Julianne's Look
Mango's latest collection offers some of the best wide-leg jeans we've spotted this season. This pleated-front design feels more elevated than your average wide-leg denim styles, and you could easily dress these up with your favourite heeled boots.
This V-neck sweater will become your new go-to piece during the cooler season. Layer underneath your favourite blazers, or one of the standout styles from this season's best winter coat trends, or tuck into a satin slip skirt for an evening-ready look.
The jeans and a blazer combination is so reliable because it can evolve into so many variations without losing its easy-to-put-together appeal. A subtle change in the blazer's fabric or print can transform your whole look. You can adapt the formula season to season by changing the temperature, or choose more refined fabrics based on the occasion.
Moore's leather update feels like the way to go this season, and by choosing a more heavy-duty fabric such as leather or faux leather, you're bound to be more protected from the elements. Layering a lightweight piece of knitwear underneath is another practical move that we will certainly take inspiration from.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.