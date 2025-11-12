Julianne Moore just gave the classic jeans and blazer outfit formula an on-trend update with a sleek black leather jacket

I practically live in some variation of jeans and a blazer – it's my default combination. But Julianne Moore's recent look in New York reminded me that even the most reliable formulas can benefit from an update. She switched from the usual wool or cotton tailoring to a black leather blazer and it's such a sharp look for the season ahead.

This autumn/winter, rich textures are playing a key role in the outerwear trends, with supple suedes and soft leathers dominating the fashion world. Moore's choice of a structured black leather blazer only further confirms this, and her styling combination of wide-leg jeans offers an updated take on the classic blazer and jeans outfit formula.

At the Jay Kelly screening in New York, Moore wore the Saraphina leather blazer from the celebrity-loved brand Khaite, styled with the Dane wide-leg jeans. Underneath the blazer, she layered a lightweight V-neck black jumper for a practical finishing touch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The blazer's sharp shoulders and button-front add just the right amount of smartness to this jeans and a blazer outfit. The jacket's relaxed but neat silhouette balances the width of the jeans, creating a stylish finish.

The jeans and a blazer combination is so reliable because it can evolve into so many variations without losing its easy-to-put-together appeal. A subtle change in the blazer's fabric or print can transform your whole look. You can adapt the formula season to season by changing the temperature, or choose more refined fabrics based on the occasion.

Moore's leather update feels like the way to go this season, and by choosing a more heavy-duty fabric such as leather or faux leather, you're bound to be more protected from the elements. Layering a lightweight piece of knitwear underneath is another practical move that we will certainly take inspiration from.