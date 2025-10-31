Jennifer Lawrence makes the case for a winter coat in this chic but underrated colour

Whenever I buy a winter coat, it's always in either black, camel or navy. They are, of course, classics, but this year I'm feeling the need for something a bit different, and for an easy way to incorporate the coat trends 2025 into my outerwear wardrobe.

Cue Jennifer Lawrence to offer me some much-needed inspiration. She's pictured here back in March 2023, wearing a white belted coat, which she teamed with wide-leg jeans and some of the most comfortable trainers you can buy, adidas Sambas.

Now I know what you're thinking. A white coat is all well and good until you get some mud on it, right? Jennifer's is actually this textured leather style by The Row, making it much easier to clean than wool, but I think much like the suede jackets trend we're seeing everywhere, this is never going to be as practical as a puffer coat; however, for chilly autumnal days, it looks crisp, fresh and incredibly chic. Which is worth the risk if you ask me! The tie belt design pulls you in at the waist, making you feel really put together, plus winter white will complement many of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 you might have elsewhere in your wardrobe, like mocha mousse and pastel pink.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finding the perfect winter coat is the key to curating a cold-weather capsule wardrobe, and you can really lean into luxury neutrals for the rest of your outfits if you choose a light colour like white.

My best advice when it comes to this trend is to stick to creamy shades, rather than bright white, and make sure you have plenty of space to layer up the best cashmere jumpers underneath.