Jennifer Lawrence makes the case for a winter coat in this chic but underrated colour
She teamed her coat with blue wide-leg jeans and adidas trainers
Whenever I buy a winter coat, it's always in either black, camel or navy. They are, of course, classics, but this year I'm feeling the need for something a bit different, and for an easy way to incorporate the coat trends 2025 into my outerwear wardrobe.
Cue Jennifer Lawrence to offer me some much-needed inspiration. She's pictured here back in March 2023, wearing a white belted coat, which she teamed with wide-leg jeans and some of the most comfortable trainers you can buy, adidas Sambas.
Now I know what you're thinking. A white coat is all well and good until you get some mud on it, right? Jennifer's is actually this textured leather style by The Row, making it much easier to clean than wool, but I think much like the suede jackets trend we're seeing everywhere, this is never going to be as practical as a puffer coat; however, for chilly autumnal days, it looks crisp, fresh and incredibly chic. Which is worth the risk if you ask me! The tie belt design pulls you in at the waist, making you feel really put together, plus winter white will complement many of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 you might have elsewhere in your wardrobe, like mocha mousse and pastel pink.
Shop the look
Exact match
Quiet Luxury label The Row is undoubtedly Jennifer's go-to, and although this slouchy bag is an investment piece, it's one you'll carry every day, and it's got plenty of room for your essentials.
Editor's pick
This is a white version of the navy ALIGNE coat that Sienna Miller loves, and it's so elegant. Wear it with white leg jeans and ankle boots.
Finding the perfect winter coat is the key to curating a cold-weather capsule wardrobe, and you can really lean into luxury neutrals for the rest of your outfits if you choose a light colour like white.
My best advice when it comes to this trend is to stick to creamy shades, rather than bright white, and make sure you have plenty of space to layer up the best cashmere jumpers underneath.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.