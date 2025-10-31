Jennifer Lawrence makes the case for a winter coat in this chic but underrated colour

She teamed her coat with blue wide-leg jeans and adidas trainers

Jennifer Lawrence at Rome Film Fest 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Whenever I buy a winter coat, it's always in either black, camel or navy. They are, of course, classics, but this year I'm feeling the need for something a bit different, and for an easy way to incorporate the coat trends 2025 into my outerwear wardrobe.

Cue Jennifer Lawrence to offer me some much-needed inspiration. She's pictured here back in March 2023, wearing a white belted coat, which she teamed with wide-leg jeans and some of the most comfortable trainers you can buy, adidas Sambas.

Jennifer Lawrence is seen in Chelsea on March 25, 2023 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finding the perfect winter coat is the key to curating a cold-weather capsule wardrobe, and you can really lean into luxury neutrals for the rest of your outfits if you choose a light colour like white.

My best advice when it comes to this trend is to stick to creamy shades, rather than bright white, and make sure you have plenty of space to layer up the best cashmere jumpers underneath.

