Jennifer Aniston's lacy cami and cool aviators epitomise casual summer styling

Jennifer Aniston is a style icon who never fails to look put together in a combination of wardrobe staples.

Her fashion sense is famously simplistic, almost always centring around stylish yet basic pieces that no capsule wardrobe can be without - which is why lowkey fashion fans around the world have been taking notes from her for decades.

And her recent combination of a delicate cami with a pair of ever-on-trend aviator sunglasses took laidback summer styling to a chic level, thanks to the addition of dainty lace details.

In a recent Instagram upload of various summertime shots, Jen can be seen posing for a selfie beside her dog, enjoying some relaxation time on her garden sofa.

In the candid photo, the Friends star's dainty spaghetti strap cami top is on show, with the lace-trim detail of the black piece making an appearance.

A basic black vest is an essential piece for easy styling, in our opinion, and there's plenty on the high street featuring similar lacy additions right now.

"This is very much the Jennifer Aniston we know and love," Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, says of Jennifer's garden downtime outfit.

"In her signature neutral and black colour palette, she's yet again proving that investing in chic basics will go a long way in your wardrobe."