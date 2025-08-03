Jamie Lee Curtis looked incredible in her bandage dress - here's why I'm pleased this figure-hugging trend is back

Some of the biggest 00s trends have managed to make their way back into the style spotlight this summer - from the boho disc belt and low-cut jeans to colour block dresses, there’s a whole host of nostalgic looks that are now back in favour with the fashion set.

Jamie Lee Curtis brought back another iconic look by opting for a figure-hugging bandage dress while at the LA premiere for her latest film, Freakier Friday. The 66-year-old looked incredible in a cherry-red piece by designer label Balmain, which featured ruched detailing and a wrap-around type of panelling that fitted her frame like a glove while making a statement with the bright colour. Freaky Friday is back, so why not bandage dresses?

They were such a hit back in the day because of the cleverly placed seams and firm-yet-stretchy fabrics. Initially, they might seem intimidating, and a world away from the loose, breezy summer dresses you're living in right now, but like some of your best shapewear, a bandage dress will streamline your silhouette while looking seriously glam. I, for one, am very pleased to see this flattering look back on the agenda thanks to its smoothing abilities, and I love that Jamie proved there is no age limit on the party-ready style. The actress looked amazing, and if you like the look as much as I do, you can browse similar styles below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Look

You'll remember that back in the day, bandage dresses were everywhere from House of CB to Herve Leger, and soon you'll be seeing these stretchy styles land all over the high street.

The key to keeping this trend looking high-end is to opt for simple and pared-back styles that will wow with colour rather than any over-the-top embellishment or detailing. Longer sleeves like Jamie’s piece will add a luxury feel, and a midi length will always feel a little more elegant than something very short. When it comes to styling, just add your favourite heels and classic jewellery, and you will be all set.