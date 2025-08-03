Jamie Lee Curtis looked incredible in her bandage dress - here's why I'm pleased this figure-hugging trend is back

The bandage dress is officially back and looks better than ever

jamie lee curtis headshot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Some of the biggest 00s trends have managed to make their way back into the style spotlight this summer - from the boho disc belt and low-cut jeans to colour block dresses, there’s a whole host of nostalgic looks that are now back in favour with the fashion set.

Jamie Lee Curtis brought back another iconic look by opting for a figure-hugging bandage dress while at the LA premiere for her latest film, Freakier Friday. The 66-year-old looked incredible in a cherry-red piece by designer label Balmain, which featured ruched detailing and a wrap-around type of panelling that fitted her frame like a glove while making a statement with the bright colour. Freaky Friday is back, so why not bandage dresses?

They were such a hit back in the day because of the cleverly placed seams and firm-yet-stretchy fabrics. Initially, they might seem intimidating, and a world away from the loose, breezy summer dresses you're living in right now, but like some of your best shapewear, a bandage dress will streamline your silhouette while looking seriously glam. I, for one, am very pleased to see this flattering look back on the agenda thanks to its smoothing abilities, and I love that Jamie proved there is no age limit on the party-ready style. The actress looked amazing, and if you like the look as much as I do, you can browse similar styles below.

jamie lee curtis wearing a red bandage dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Look

Bardot, Aliyah dress
Bardot
Aliyah dress

Add some matching red shoes and lipstick to this eye-catching design to work the colour blocking trend.

Norma Kamali, Ruched midi dress
Norma Kamali
Ruched midi dress

The well-placed ruching on this cocktail dress will show off your curves beautifully. Wear with shiny gold earrings and a box clutch.

Karen Millen , Figure Form Bandage Knit Mini Dress
Karen Millen
Figure Form Bandage Knit Mini Dress

The collared detail and longer sleeves give this one a smarter vibe. If you're not sure on shorter dresses, try wearing them with semi-sheer polka dot tights.

Phase Eight , Martha Bandage Midi Dress
Phase Eight
Martha Bandage Midi Dress

The kicked out flare at the hem of this berry-toned number will balance out curvier hips to create a sleek silhouette.

H&M, Interlock Bodycon Dress
H&M
Interlock Bodycon Dress

The thicker scuba fabric and vertical seams on this bodcyon design will pull you in and make you look taller. Win, win!

Whoinshop, Stretchy Party Bandage Dress
Whoinshop
Stretchy Party Bandage Dress

This classic bandage style will really wow as a new take on date night outfits. Add some strappy heels and a printed bag for an extra glam feel.

You'll remember that back in the day, bandage dresses were everywhere from House of CB to Herve Leger, and soon you'll be seeing these stretchy styles land all over the high street.

The key to keeping this trend looking high-end is to opt for simple and pared-back styles that will wow with colour rather than any over-the-top embellishment or detailing. Longer sleeves like Jamie’s piece will add a luxury feel, and a midi length will always feel a little more elegant than something very short. When it comes to styling, just add your favourite heels and classic jewellery, and you will be all set.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.