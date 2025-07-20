Colour blocking is a trend I didn't expect to see again, but panelled dresses like Pippa Middleton’s are back

The cleverly placed panels will enhance your figure and your wardrobe for summer

Pippa Middleton attends the 2012 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2012 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The world of fashion seems to be revisiting a lot of the biggest trends from the 00s, as we have seen a resurgence of items like Sienna Miller's boho wide disc belt and low-rise jeans, but one that I hadn’t predicted to see back on my shopping radar was the colour block dress.

The bold contrast panelled dress was a huge look back in the day. In fact, I think we've all owned one at some point in our lives, right? When I think about the trend, I picture A-listers like Victoria Beckham in one of her own colour block designs while at Wimbledon back in 2014, and Pippa Middleton rocking a neon-toned dress by Paper London in New York back in 2012. Pippa’s bold look was one that I absolutely loved at the time, and her outfit makes for chic inspiration more than a decade later, as the trend is most definitely back.

There are plenty of colour blocking buys available, and lots of hues and style options to choose from, so you’re bound to find one that fits in with your summer capsule wardrobe. I've rounded up some of the best below.

pippa middleton wearing a colour blocking dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E, Colour Block Pleated Midi Dress
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E MODE
Colour Block Pleated Midi Dress

The two bright tones and cleverly draped fabric on this one give it a very designer feel. It's up there with the best wedding guest dresses I've seen this season.

Coast , Petite Crepe colour Block Midi Dress
Coast
Petite Crepe Colour Block Midi Dress

Soft, girly pink is given an edgy spin with the black panels on this party-ready piece. Wear it with strappy black heels and a box clutch.

Phase Eight , Arden Zip Detail Colourblock Knit Tunic
Phase Eight
Arden Zip Detail Colourblock Knit Tunic

This light knitted piece will work well on chillier evenings, now and then you can wear it on repeat once Autumn comes around.

Hobbs , Emery Colour Block Dress
Hobbs
Emery Colour Block Dress

The sash at the waist of this floaty pleated dress adds a little more shape without feeling restrictive to wear.

Love & Roses, Contrast Sleeveless Tailored Ponte Jersey Dress
Love & Roses
Contrast Sleeveless Tailored Ponte Jersey Dress

This navy and green design has a smarter feel to it, thanks to the collar, and will work nicely for a day at the office or as a fresh take on date night outfits.

Karen Millen , Contrast Linen Plunge Neck Maxi Dress
Karen Millen
Contrast Linen Plunge Neck Maxi Dress

Bright red is a total fashion fail-safe when it comes to choosing an outfit for a party. This lined buy will make a real statement with colour.

As well as looking bold and fun, the clever panels on these dresses can also be super flattering. Strong lines and well-placed seams can create the illusion of a slimmer frame or enhance your natural curves, and whether you go for something fitted like Pippa or for a piece with a looser shape, it will work well to create a sleek silhouette.

When it comes to accessories, keep things simple like Pippa, who added tan espadrilles from Russell & Bromley, plus a neutral wicker bag by Kate Spade so as not to compete with the bold colours of her dress.

