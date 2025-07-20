Colour blocking is a trend I didn't expect to see again, but panelled dresses like Pippa Middleton’s are back

The world of fashion seems to be revisiting a lot of the biggest trends from the 00s, as we have seen a resurgence of items like Sienna Miller's boho wide disc belt and low-rise jeans, but one that I hadn’t predicted to see back on my shopping radar was the colour block dress.

The bold contrast panelled dress was a huge look back in the day. In fact, I think we've all owned one at some point in our lives, right? When I think about the trend, I picture A-listers like Victoria Beckham in one of her own colour block designs while at Wimbledon back in 2014, and Pippa Middleton rocking a neon-toned dress by Paper London in New York back in 2012. Pippa’s bold look was one that I absolutely loved at the time, and her outfit makes for chic inspiration more than a decade later, as the trend is most definitely back.

There are plenty of colour blocking buys available, and lots of hues and style options to choose from, so you’re bound to find one that fits in with your summer capsule wardrobe. I've rounded up some of the best below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

As well as looking bold and fun, the clever panels on these dresses can also be super flattering. Strong lines and well-placed seams can create the illusion of a slimmer frame or enhance your natural curves, and whether you go for something fitted like Pippa or for a piece with a looser shape, it will work well to create a sleek silhouette.

When it comes to accessories, keep things simple like Pippa, who added tan espadrilles from Russell & Bromley, plus a neutral wicker bag by Kate Spade so as not to compete with the bold colours of her dress.

