Think fleeces can't be chic? Helen Skelton is here to prove you wrong with this trending maroon design. It's the cool-weather partner we need

Helen Skelton knows how to handle the great outdoors, and there’s one practical styling trick she shared on Instagram that we’ll all be putting to use. Yes, it's time to put “Fleeces under everything,” Helen exclaimed, and while this controversial winter warmer doesn't have the most fashionable reputation, we can't help but think that Helen is on to something with this one.

Effortlessly mixing her fleece into her autumn outfit ideas, Helen was snapped in the Hansley Fleece Jacket by Varley in maroon. One of the many purple-red hues that are part of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, while a fleece may not be stomping down the catwalk, the colour choice certainly helped to add a more trend-worthy finish to this winter warmer.

Teamed with a pair of dark denim jeans and the purple stripe print Selena shirt from Sansom Reed, Helen looks cool, cosy and casual in this cool weather-ready outfit. Finishing off her outfit with a pair of the sold-out Asra London boots, the addition of a tan hue lifts the look and taps into traditional autumn colouring.

Shop Autumnal Fleeces

Uniqlo Fleece Stand Collar Jacket £34.90 at Uniqlo Helen's fleece boasts an easy-to-style bomber shape that this much more affordable Uniqlo design echoes beautifully. It feels slightly more fashion-forward than traditional, sportier iterations. H&M Teddy Jacket £19.99 at H&M With the same teddy fleece texture as Helen's Varley fleece, this simple H&M staple is a great high-street alternative to her style. The darker hue looks luxurious too. M&S Goodmove Faux Shearling Zip Up Fleece Jacket £50 at M&S This fleece might be chocolate brown instead of maroon like Helen's, but the contrast trims and teddy texture make it a great alternative - it's selling out quickly though, so don't delay.

Style Your Fleece Like Helen

MINTLIMIT Mintlimit Women's Striped Button Down Shirts Long Sleeve Casual Blouse Tops With Pockets for Women 2024 Purple £21.99 at Amazon We love a button-up, especially one with a stripe pattern - and the purple shade on this shirt is beautiful for autumn and beyond. The white against the purple really pops. M&S Lily Slim Fit Jeans £26 at M&S While Helen didn't specify which M&S jeans she was wearing in her Instagram post, they look suspiciously like this sleek and versatile dark denim pair. Mango Suede Ankle Boots with Pointed Toe and Block Heel £59.99 at Mango Helen's Asra London boots might be sold out, but this Mango pair look so similar with their pointed toe and Western-inspired feel.

There’s so much to love about Helen’s Varley fleece, from its faux-shearling, teddy texture to its maroon colour and contrasting trims.

We love its simplicity too, with an easy-going bomber shape making it versatile and easy to style alongside jeans and ankle boots, as well as with more elevated smart casual outfit ideas of tailored trousers and blouses.