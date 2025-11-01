Think fleeces can't be chic? Helen Skelton is here to prove you wrong with this trending maroon design. It's the cool-weather partner we need

Struggling to keep cosy in style? Helen’s got you covered

Helen Skelton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News

Helen Skelton knows how to handle the great outdoors, and there’s one practical styling trick she shared on Instagram that we’ll all be putting to use. Yes, it's time to put “Fleeces under everything,” Helen exclaimed, and while this controversial winter warmer doesn't have the most fashionable reputation, we can't help but think that Helen is on to something with this one.

Effortlessly mixing her fleece into her autumn outfit ideas, Helen was snapped in the Hansley Fleece Jacket by Varley in maroon. One of the many purple-red hues that are part of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, while a fleece may not be stomping down the catwalk, the colour choice certainly helped to add a more trend-worthy finish to this winter warmer.

Shop Autumnal Fleeces

Style Your Fleece Like Helen

There’s so much to love about Helen’s Varley fleece, from its faux-shearling, teddy texture to its maroon colour and contrasting trims.

We love its simplicity too, with an easy-going bomber shape making it versatile and easy to style alongside jeans and ankle boots, as well as with more elevated smart casual outfit ideas of tailored trousers and blouses.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.