Gucci’s Jordaan loafers are the quiet luxury shoe of the season, but this high street version is a fraction of the price and just as stylish

There’s one particularly stylish shoe that stands out from the rest of autumn/winter’s shoe trends for 2025 as the easiest and chicest to wear day-to-day: and that's loafers.

The sophisticated, slip-on shoe style is a key trend this season, and we saw it all over the autumn/winter runways at the likes of Miu Miu, Tory Burch, and Prada. From chunky, black leather loafers to sleek burgundy designs, this smart shoe silhouette is a must if you’re looking to add a polished flair to your style this season.

But getting this luxe look doesn’t have to mean investing in designer styles. In fact, one of the most luxurious pairs of designer loafers, the Gucci Jordaan loafer, has an uncanny high street lookalike in the beige suede snaffle chain loafers by River Island. Over £700 cheaper and also crafted from light beige suede, at a glance you might not even notice, and you'll save a fortune too.

Shop River Island Lookalike for Gucci Loafers

While you might think that you’d find a ton of differences between these two loafers, despite the price, they’re not that dissimilar. Both pairs are made from real suede, with the same sandy, light beige colour giving them a quiet luxury feel. The fabric of the Gucci pair is smoother and undoubtedly top-quality suede, but the rougher suede of the River Island lookalikes has its own lovely textural quality, adding interest.

With both shoes boasting gold-toned hardware across the top of the foot, the main difference comes with their soles. The Gucci pair have a low block heel, while the River Island shoes are completely flat. It’s a small, barely noticeable difference from an aesthetic point of view, but as the soles of the Gucci pair are made from leather and the River Island pair from rubber, you might find the lookalikes lacking the long-term comfort of the designer pair.

No matter which pair you go for, designer or high street, luxe suede loafers like these are sure to become a staple in any autumn capsule wardrobe, thanks to their sophisticated look and comfortable fit. Style with your go-to smart casual outfit ideas for a seamless and sleek finishing touch, or elevate your leisurely day-to-day wear with the polished style.