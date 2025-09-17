Tired of jeans? Gabby Logan’s leather skirt is an easy-to-style alternative that works perfectly with autumn tones

Jeans and a jumper might not be the most exciting of autumn outfit ideas but it’s so simple to style that so many of us wear this on repeat anyway. However, a new combination has been put on my radar by Gabby Logan - a leather skirt and roll-neck.

The broadcaster attended the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Muscular Dystrophy. Each year the BGC Group and Cantor Fitzgerald, in conjunction with the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, raise millions for amazing causes in memory of BGC colleagues and Eurobrokers employees who died in the 9/11 attack and the 2025 Charity Day was no exception.

So many celebrities turned out to help raise money, including Davina McCall, Princess Beatrice and, of course, Gabby. Her outfit was appropriately respectful, yet also incredibly chic, consisting of a Victoria Beckham leather skirt and olive-green jumper.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Group)

Although you can easily wear a long-sleeved T-shirt or blouse with leather skirts or trousers, there’s something about the contrast between the smoothness of leather against cosy knitwear. One brings edge and the other mellows things with its softness.

This combination is how I like to style leather or faux leather items generally and makes them less statement. Gabby Logan’s skirt was a little different thanks to its shape. The luxurious Victoria Beckham Panelled Flare Skirt is almost a blend of a pencil design and an A-line one.

Pencil skirts are a big autumn/winter fashion trend and the panelling creates this more fitted appearance at the front of Gabby’s skirt, whilst the flared panels give it volume at the sides. It’s got pockets (always a plus in my book!) and the broadcaster tucked in her green jumper.

A post shared by Gabby Logan (@gabbylogan) A photo posted by on

The high neckline of this knit was modest and balanced out the potential sultriness of the leather skirt, making it very daytime-appropriate for the BGC Charity Day. Berry, burgundy, brown and burnt orange are all popular colours, but never forget about olive-green.

It’s just as rich and warm-toned and works with all those hues too. This makes it quite versatile and the green paired well with Gabby Logan’s black skirt. For an even softer contrast, you could steer away from black leather skirts and check out chocolate brown or khaki styles instead.

These tones would also complement an olive jumper and on a frosty day I’d add a pair of knee high boots to complete the look. So many types of boots are autumn shoe trends right now, but for the Charity Day, the broadcast icon wore suede heels instead.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Group)

Gabby kept her hair loose and didn’t accessorise with jewellery other than her watch. When you’re wearing a roll-neck jumper, necklaces can become tricky anyway and going jewellery-free also made her outfit more low-key.

Posting another glimpse at her look on Instagram, Gabby explained that she’d had an "early start" in Canary Wharf for the Charity Day on behalf of Muscular Dystrophy UK. She has been the President of MDUK since 2018 and took over this role from Sue Parker MBE, who is MDUK’s former President and Honorary Life President.