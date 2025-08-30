Fearne Cotton's boho lilac dress and Birkenstock-style sandals are perfect for the last days of summer

There are still a few weeks of warm weather left, and if you are looking to find a couple of updates to reboot your summer capsule wardrobe or pack for a late summer holiday, I'd suggest taking a look at Fearne Cotton’s latest outfit as inspiration.

The 43-year-old shared a snap on Instagram wearing a gorgeous lilac dress from Free People and some chunky soled sandals from an Ibiza-based brand, Doors Of Perception. The look was simple yet chic, and the cotton shift dress is absolutely perfect for a sunny day, but the delicate embroidery detail down the front adds a fancier feel and means that this frock can also easily be styled up for after-hours. It's a total winner for whatever you might have planned, and it’ll be one of those pieces you can pull out of the wardrobe again next summer, too.

It prompted many followers to ask where her dress and sandals are, so if you're tempted to copy too, you can find the very same piece as well as some similar lilac-toned buys below. Happy shopping!

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) A photo posted by on

Shop the Look

If you are wondering 'what colours suit me?', soft lilac hues like the above are a safe bet as the cool yet pretty shade is universally flattering and will suit most skin tones well.

When it comes to styling your dress, it's probably best to take a note from Fearne and keep it simple with just a pair of relaxed sandals and sunglasses, or for a different spin, you could buddy it up with your best white trainers and a denim jacket.