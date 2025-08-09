I am a bit of an earrings hoarder but I couldn’t resist this jumbo pair – I’ve worn them on repeat all summer

Some people collect shoes, some people collect designer handbags, but for me, I cant stop buying earrings. I have far too many pairs that I have collected over the years, and most of them are oversized, dangly or covered in sparkles. I like a classic hoop or a subtle stud, but there’s something about a statement pair of earrings that I just cant resist.

I am basically a jewellery hoarder. I didn’t need a new set, but when I spotted a jumbo flower-shaped pair on the high street, I just had to have them. Large, sculptural earrings are one of the biggest jewellery trends of 2025 and were spotted on SS25 runway shows from the likes of Off-White and Tory Burch. The look quickly filtered down to the high street, so I have been spoilt for choice when it comes to adding to my ever-growing collection. But the pair that caught my attention was a large, super shiny set of abstract-shaped blooms. I knew that I would get plenty of wear out of them, so I ordered almost immediately, and I'm happy to report that I have zero regrets.

The fun yet simple design of this particular H&M pair means that they are very versatile, and I have used my jumbo golden shapes to finish everything from a lime green vest top for a night out to an oversized white shirt for a day at the office. They work very easily for both day and night and bring a chic spin to even the simplest of combinations to make me look a little more polished and put together.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop the Earrings

H&M Flower Shaped Earrings £10.99 at H&M As they are a loose take on florals, this pair adds a feminine finishing touch to my outfits without being overly pretty or dainty. At only £10.99 they are a total bargain and are up there with as one of my favourite pieces of affordable jewellery of the season.

Shop More Oversized Earrings

The key to wearing large earrings is to avoid wearing too much other jewellery at the same time. A larger necklace will clash with your ear candy and could look OTT, so instead stick to one hero pair and keep everything else very pared back and simple.

I like the arty flower design from H&M, but there are plenty of other shapes and styles available when it comes to choosing earrings to add to your summer capsule wardrobe. Whether you go for sharp-angled squares or for something a little soft and rounded, adding a big pair of earrings to your look is an easy and affordable way to update your outfit for the season.