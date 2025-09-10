Is there anything more autumnal than Emilia Fox’s pumpkin-orange shirt dress?

Warm, deep shades like burgundy and chocolate brown always come back into fashion this time of year and feature heavily in my autumn outfit ideas. They’re not ground-breaking tones by any means, but they work so well in the colder months and Silent Witness star Emilia Fox has just thrown in another autumnal hue into the ring for consideration.

Pumpkin-orange nods to the season and is slightly brighter than other popular colours. Hearing the name alone might make this sound daunting to style, however Emilia proved this doesn’t have to be the case.

She recently posted on Instagram and shared the exciting news that she’s filming season 3 of the Acorn TV series, Signora Volpe, in Italy. In the picture she wore a Max Mara belted shirt dress.

Shop Pumpkin-Orange

Phase Eight Tori Button Through Maxi Dress £55 (Was £119) at Phase Eight Also available in a bright blue, the Tori dress is a fabulous option if you want to add pumpkin-orange into your wardrobe. It's reduced in the sale and has billowy blouson sleeves, a belted waist and buttons running down the front. Nobody's Child Orange Tailored Trousers £85 at Nobody's Child These high-waisted, wide-leg trousers would look great with a simple white shirt or cream jumper. Add in some tan boots and you've got a chic autumn outfit! The colour of these is also a little more muted compared to Emilia's dress if you want a more subtle orange. Klass Orange Turtle Neck Button Detail Jumper £25 at Debenhams This affordable jumper can be styled with everything from your favourite blue jeans to leather trousers or A-line skirts. It has a cosy turtleneck design, dropped shoulders and pretty stud buttons running up the cuffs.

Shop Pieces To Wear With Orange

M&S Suede Front Zip Block Heel Boots £60 at M&S Crafted from soft suede, these versatile ankle boots also come in black and have a premium look to them. The block heel is a manageable height and there is a modern zip fastening running up the front of them. These can be mixed and matched with so many outfits and colours, including orange. Mango Brown Slouchy Suede Bag £59.99 at Mango With plenty of room for all your daily essentials, this slouchy suede shoulder bag is the ultimate throw-on-and-go accessory. It has a magnetic button closure and a zip fastening to help keep your possessions secure inside and is lined with cotton. M&S Cotton Rich Cable Knit Cardigan £35 at M&S Layer up in style with this warming cotton-rich cardigan. The soft cream colour is a lovely neutral for the season and this piece has a regular fit, V-neckline and tortoiseshell style buttons on the front. The finish is a combination of cable and ribbed knits.

The exact design is currently sold-out and was made from a luxurious cotton, silk and elastane blend. The sheen of the satin finish was subtle and yet was enough to mellow the boldness of the orange and make it look softer.

Emilia’s dress fell to midi length and was a blend of traditional and contemporary details. It featured a classic shirt collar, buttoned cuffs and a matching waist belt. However, on the front I loved the contrast of the pockets with their tan leather straps.

Regardless of the colour, a midi shirt dress is an easy staple to have in your autumn capsule wardrobe, especially for the start of the season when it’s milder. They look great with knee length boots and long coats and can be layered with knitted vests or jumpers with the collar poking out.

A dress like Emilia Fox’s would work equally well with ankle boots or loafers when it’s sunny. The colour of hers is what really drew my attention as it’s something a little different and undeniably autumnal. The actor provided a lot of inspiration for how to style it too.

Like with many of the warm-toned autumn/winter fashion colour trends, pumpkin-orange is complemented by other warm colours. To balance things out, I’d go for neutrals like tans, browns and creams which aren’t as stark as black or grey would be against orange. The tan straps on Emilia’s dress showed how effective this is.

The orange and the tan went hand-in-hand and the Signora Volpe star accessorised with a gold ring and dainty gold chain, as well as a silver watch. I personally prefer the look of the gold pieces with the orange dress as they tie in with the undertones.

Her footwear of choice for filming in Italy wasn’t visible in the Instagram post and she likely went for something comfortable and cool for the weather there. If you were recreating a similar outfit with a pumpkin-orange dress in the UK right now, I’d recommend tan or brown ankle boots or flats like loafers or ballet pumps.

To start off styling this kind of orange you don’t have to go for a dress either. A gorgeous deep orange jumper or trousers will be striking without being the dominant item in an outfit.

Given that Emilia Fox wore her Max Mara orange frock to announce that she was back filming in Italy (even going so far as to hold a clapperboard) it’s possible that this outfit will be one we see her character Sylvia Fox wear in season 3. Even if not, I’m glad she gave us a glimpse of it here!