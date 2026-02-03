Cat Deeley signals the start of spring in a chic khaki dress, it's a seasonal staple

When it comes to pre-spring colour combinations, this one is hard to beat

Rivkie Baum's avatar
By
published
in News
Cat Deeley in green shirt and trousers on the red carpet for Cinderella in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

As we head towards spring, we're looking for new season style inspiration and unsurprisingly Cat Deeley as delivered. Stepping out on This Morning in a khaki green shirt dress with a waterfall style scarf detail, the elegant presenter managed to balance directional with timeless.

Wearing a scarf dress by Zara, which has unsurprisingly now sold out, Cat Deeley finished her look off with a pair of mock croc brown boots and a coordinating belt to highlight her waist.

Cat Deeley wears classic earthy hues on This Morning

&#039;This Morning&#039; TV show, London, UK: Ben Shephard, Cat Deeley, Peter Dick, Jane Dick, Professor Claire Smith

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get the look

Posting a picture to her Instagram stories prior to the show, Cat Deeley looked happy and relaxed in a khaki green shirt dress. The midi length hemline and long sleeve was a timeless shape, that the presenter accented with trending brown accessories for a more directional finish.

The neckline of the shirt dress took it from classic to directional, as it had a scarf-style finish, that was draped into a short waterfall, adding plenty of interest and negating the need for a necklace.

With green hues very much on the agenda for next season, opting for a slightly darker, khaki hue, definitely makes for a wise investment, as this colourway is often in fashion for autumn too, thanks to its earthiness, meaning you can wear it for many months to come.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.