Cat Deeley signals the start of spring in a chic khaki dress, it's a seasonal staple

As we head towards spring, we're looking for new season style inspiration and unsurprisingly Cat Deeley as delivered. Stepping out on This Morning in a khaki green shirt dress with a waterfall style scarf detail, the elegant presenter managed to balance directional with timeless.
Wearing a scarf dress by Zara, which has unsurprisingly now sold out, Cat Deeley finished her look off with a pair of mock croc brown boots and a coordinating belt to highlight her waist.
Khaki and brown are a gorgeous and timeless pairing, both earthy hues that are ideal for this transitional period, before the spring/summer colour trends of 2026 truly take hold, but we're done with dull winter hues. A classic colourway, we've got plenty of alternatives to help you get the look.
After a bolder pop of colour? Spring greens are big news for 2026 and this floaty dress is an elevated take on the trend, it will make one of the best wedding guest dresses, too.
Posting a picture to her Instagram stories prior to the show, Cat Deeley looked happy and relaxed in a khaki green shirt dress. The midi length hemline and long sleeve was a timeless shape, that the presenter accented with trending brown accessories for a more directional finish.
The neckline of the shirt dress took it from classic to directional, as it had a scarf-style finish, that was draped into a short waterfall, adding plenty of interest and negating the need for a necklace.
With green hues very much on the agenda for next season, opting for a slightly darker, khaki hue, definitely makes for a wise investment, as this colourway is often in fashion for autumn too, thanks to its earthiness, meaning you can wear it for many months to come.
