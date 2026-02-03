Cat Deeley signals the start of spring in a chic khaki dress, it's a seasonal staple

As we head towards spring, we're looking for new season style inspiration and unsurprisingly Cat Deeley as delivered. Stepping out on This Morning in a khaki green shirt dress with a waterfall style scarf detail, the elegant presenter managed to balance directional with timeless.

Wearing a scarf dress by Zara, which has unsurprisingly now sold out, Cat Deeley finished her look off with a pair of mock croc brown boots and a coordinating belt to highlight her waist.

Khaki and brown are a gorgeous and timeless pairing, both earthy hues that are ideal for this transitional period, before the spring/summer colour trends of 2026 truly take hold, but we're done with dull winter hues. A classic colourway, we've got plenty of alternatives to help you get the look.

Cat Deeley wears classic earthy hues on This Morning

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get the look

Posting a picture to her Instagram stories prior to the show, Cat Deeley looked happy and relaxed in a khaki green shirt dress. The midi length hemline and long sleeve was a timeless shape, that the presenter accented with trending brown accessories for a more directional finish.

The neckline of the shirt dress took it from classic to directional, as it had a scarf-style finish, that was draped into a short waterfall, adding plenty of interest and negating the need for a necklace.

With green hues very much on the agenda for next season, opting for a slightly darker, khaki hue, definitely makes for a wise investment, as this colourway is often in fashion for autumn too, thanks to its earthiness, meaning you can wear it for many months to come.