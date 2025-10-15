Claudia Winkleman's houndstooth blazer and elegant flared trousers is a failsafe outfit formula for party season

Claudia Winkleman attended a recent premiere for Is This Thing On during the BFI London Film Festival, wearing the chicest outfit formula that we'll be wearing well into the party season ahead.

This time of year, you might find yourself relying heavily on jeans and a blazer, but with party season right around the corner, there are occasions when the dress code calls for something a little bit more elevated. That's where flared trousers paired with a tailored blazer come into play, bridging the gap between smart yet not over the top.

Claudia wears a now sold-out houndstooth checked blazer from one of the best brands for women's trousers suits – The Kooples. Her black flared trousers have a floor-length finish, and she carries a simple square black clutch bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claudia has not only been giving us the chicest fashion inspiration from her Traitors outfits, but her recent appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in a sheer paneled skirt and black top combination has inspired us for the party season ahead.

Shop Claudia's Look

If you're already on the hunt for party outfit ideas for the festive season ahead, or your calendar is brimming with weekend plans or special occasions, this outfit combination is one to remember. Simply add some slingback heels or leather loafers, and you're fit to attend almost any occasion.

Houndstooth and British heritage checks are also a key part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, spotted on relaxed tailoring and outerwear. We'd highly recommend integrating these prints into your current autumn outfit ideas. They often come in dark autumn neutrals, making them the perfect focal point for your cold-weather outfits.