Claudia Winkleman's houndstooth blazer and elegant flared trousers is a failsafe outfit formula for party season
If you usually reach for jeans and a blazer, try this polished update for the party season ahead
Claudia Winkleman attended a recent premiere for Is This Thing On during the BFI London Film Festival, wearing the chicest outfit formula that we'll be wearing well into the party season ahead.
This time of year, you might find yourself relying heavily on jeans and a blazer, but with party season right around the corner, there are occasions when the dress code calls for something a little bit more elevated. That's where flared trousers paired with a tailored blazer come into play, bridging the gap between smart yet not over the top.
Claudia wears a now sold-out houndstooth checked blazer from one of the best brands for women's trousers suits – The Kooples. Her black flared trousers have a floor-length finish, and she carries a simple square black clutch bag.
Claudia has not only been giving us the chicest fashion inspiration from her Traitors outfits, but her recent appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in a sheer paneled skirt and black top combination has inspired us for the party season ahead.
Shop Claudia's Look
Coming in a traditional heritage check and featuring a boxy fit, this single-breasted blazer will slip effortlessly into your autumn capsule wardrobe. Style with either denim, tailored trousers, or layer over dresses.
These black trousers have a sculpting effect due to their stretch material and clever sculpting seams. The classic bootcut leg makes them a standout choice if you're on the hunt for smart-casual outfit ideas.
If you're already on the hunt for party outfit ideas for the festive season ahead, or your calendar is brimming with weekend plans or special occasions, this outfit combination is one to remember. Simply add some slingback heels or leather loafers, and you're fit to attend almost any occasion.
Houndstooth and British heritage checks are also a key part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, spotted on relaxed tailoring and outerwear. We'd highly recommend integrating these prints into your current autumn outfit ideas. They often come in dark autumn neutrals, making them the perfect focal point for your cold-weather outfits.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
