Sheer panels and shiny gold jewels gave Claudia Winkleman’s gothic Strictly look a fresh spin
She elevated a matching black top and skirt with chic finishing touches
Strictly Come Dancing season is now in full swing, and the celebrity line-up of hopeful dancers have been showing their moves off to the nation each weekend again. I fell head over dancing heels for host Claudia Winkleman’s sparkly blazer and leggings look last week, and I honestly didn’t think her wardrobe could get any better, but then she stepped out in a top-to-toe Norma Kamali ensemble on Saturday, and my style crush reached a whole new level!
Styled by Sinead McKeefry, the 53-year-old presenter wowed in a fitted black top and a maxi skirt which had a gorgeous gothic vibe to it, that actually felt a bit more like her dramatic outfits from The Traitors, but the details like the strong shoulder pads and sheer panels, as well as her chunky gold jewels gave the moody get-up a very modern and glamorous spin that is perfect for after hours.
Love her look as much as I do? The good news is that both of her all-black separates are still available to buy. I’ve included them as well as some similar staples below, that will all wow for a night out or as a new take on date night outfits.
Shop Claudia's look
Exact Match
The panels of sheer mesh fabric break up the heavier colour to add plenty of wow-factor to this full-length piece. Style with heels to avoid looking swamped in fabric for the most flattering finish.
Exact Match
Shoulder pads create a sharp shape to your silhouette in an instant. Wear this top with the skirt like the star or dress it down with your favourite barrel leg jeans and pumps.
I love the simple yet dramatic feel of Claudia’s outfit, and it really popped against co-host Tess Daly’s pink sequin dress by ROTATE. The subtle design details added some extra oomph to Claudia’s pieces without feeling OTT, and it’s a clever way to inject a little high-fashion vibes into an otherwise understated outfit.
When shopping for basics, look for extra little touches like an asymmetric neckline, a flared cuff or even stand-out buttons, as they can all bring a fresh feel to your outfit in the most effortless way.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.