Sheer panels and shiny gold jewels gave Claudia Winkleman’s gothic Strictly look a fresh spin

Strictly Come Dancing season is now in full swing, and the celebrity line-up of hopeful dancers have been showing their moves off to the nation each weekend again. I fell head over dancing heels for host Claudia Winkleman’s sparkly blazer and leggings look last week, and I honestly didn’t think her wardrobe could get any better, but then she stepped out in a top-to-toe Norma Kamali ensemble on Saturday, and my style crush reached a whole new level!

Styled by Sinead McKeefry, the 53-year-old presenter wowed in a fitted black top and a maxi skirt which had a gorgeous gothic vibe to it, that actually felt a bit more like her dramatic outfits from The Traitors, but the details like the strong shoulder pads and sheer panels, as well as her chunky gold jewels gave the moody get-up a very modern and glamorous spin that is perfect for after hours.

Love her look as much as I do? The good news is that both of her all-black separates are still available to buy. I’ve included them as well as some similar staples below, that will all wow for a night out or as a new take on date night outfits.

(Image credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Shop Claudia's look

I love the simple yet dramatic feel of Claudia’s outfit, and it really popped against co-host Tess Daly’s pink sequin dress by ROTATE. The subtle design details added some extra oomph to Claudia’s pieces without feeling OTT, and it’s a clever way to inject a little high-fashion vibes into an otherwise understated outfit.

When shopping for basics, look for extra little touches like an asymmetric neckline, a flared cuff or even stand-out buttons, as they can all bring a fresh feel to your outfit in the most effortless way.