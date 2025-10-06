People say that leggings can’t be dressy, but Claudia Winkleman’s Strictly look proved otherwise

While I love all the dancing and drama each week on Strictly Come Dancing, I can't help but get more excited to see what the hosts, Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be wearing each week. Every episode serves up some serious style inspiration, and whether it’s a glam gown or an androgynous shirt and trouser ensemble, there is never a dull moment when it comes to the star’s wardrobes.

This week, Claudia opted for a blazer and leggings outfit, which sounds a little low-key, but the celebrity upped the glam factor to her look by opting for an oversized jacket by The Kooples, which was covered in sparkly rhinestones - it was like a disco ball in blazer form! Leggings aren’t usually considered eveningwear, but Claudia’s skinny fit choice made an understated and chic base for her statement-making cover-up, and when finished with a pair of court shoes, the whole outfit really worked for after hours.

I love my Spanx leggings for a low-key day, and after seeing Claudia’s look, I will be very tempted to recreate her ensemble for a night out over the coming weeks – it’s a simple yet stylish combination and as well as looking great, the stretchy bottoms will be seriously comfy to wear for dinner or while on the dance floor. Win, win, win!

Shop the Look

Exact Match The Kooples Rhinestone-Embellished Wool-Blend Blazer £480 at Selfridges The longer length of Claudia's blazer made it ideal to layer over leggings. The all-over embellishment and sharp shape looked super special and will wow at any occasion in the run-up to Christmas. Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings £58 at Amazon It's difficult to see if these are the ones Claudia's wearing this time, but these Spanx seamless leggings have always been among her favourites when hosting The Traitors. We're big fans here at woman&home HQ too! Novo Immaculate Point Court Shoe £32 at Debenhams If you don't already own a pair of black court shoes, now is a good time to invest, as a fuss-free style like these will work with everything from a silky midi skirt to your favourite wide leg jeans.

Shop More Embellished Blazers

Dorothy Perkins Diamante Velvet Blazer £35.40 (was £59) at Debenhams The combination of sumptuous velvet and diamantes gives this blazer a luxury vibe but without the big spend. Team it with tailored trousers for a polished finish. Yumi Black Sequin Blazer With Pockets £60 at Amazon This glitzy design will layer up well with your LBD or to add some instant oomph to your favourite old denim, and the buttoned waist will add definition to your silhouette. Sosandar Sequin Relaxed Blazer £85 at M&S Nothing says party-ready like lashings of sequins! Pop this one over a silky cami and a leather pencil skirt and you'll be all set for a soiree.

You really can't go wrong with some sparkle at this time of year, and a blazer like Claudia's is an easy and versatile way to incorporate some shimmer into your cold-weather closet. Use yours to add a fun new twist to a sheer blouse, a slogan T-shirt or a simple vest top. Pretty much anything will work underneath, but just avoid more sequins or very busy prints as this can clash or look a little OTT.

A bobby-dazzler blazer is timeless and will be simple to style up, but if you prefer a bolder colour than black, try an emerald green or navy blue embellished number. It will look and feel equally as special for party season, but with a bright and cheerful vibe.