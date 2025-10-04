Claudia Winkleman's androgynous tailoring on Strictly offers a chic alternative to dresses for party season

Autumn is here, which means Claudia Winkleman is back on our telly screens on a weekly basis, and we can collectively ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ over her wardrobe again. It won’t be long until the celebrity version of The Traitors returns (set your alarms for 9pm on 8th October) and we can all swoon over Claudia’s knitwear and layers, but right now it’s her glamorous Strictly Come Dancing outfits that are grabbing my attention.

Last weekend, the star rocked a smart monochrome look, which included a silky cream blouse by British clothing brand and Kate Middleton favourite, Bella Freud. The £475 silk blouse had a contrasting black necktie, and when put together by her superstar stylist Sinead McKeefry with a pair of tailored black ME+EM trousers and some bright white court shoes, it made for a timeless yet fun alternative to a sparkly frock for the dancing show. It also served up some excellent shopping inspiration if you are on the hunt for a fresh look for the office or even something new as a date night outfit.

Sadly, Claudia’s blouse has sold out, but I have rounded up some similar buys below to recreate her look for the new season and beyond. Whatever you have planned for the coming weeks, a blouse like the star’s will guarantee you look FAB-U-LOUS!

Shop Claudia's look

Nobody's Child White Bow Tie Neck Blouse £65 at Nobody's Child The oversized bow on this one has a lovely romantic feel to it that will soften a pair of tailored trousers for a more relaxed vibe. Exact Match ME+EM Tux Slim Crop Trouser £195 at ME+EM The slim fit and cropped length of these trousers create a modern look that will lift your office attire. There are only a couple of sizes left, though, so be quick! Check out the ME+EM sale for some amazing autumnal pieces while you're shopping. ASOS Paphos Pointed High Heeled Court Shoe £26 at ASOS White heels are far more versatile than you might expect. Wear them with everything from your barrel leg jeans to a classic polka dot midi.

Shop More Pussybow Blouses

River Island White Satin Tie Detail Long Sleeve Shirt £34 at River Island Layer this one under a jumper and let the collar and tie peek out for a classic take on cold-weather layering. PixieGirl Petite Tie Neck Shirt £29.99 at Debenhams The black ribbon combined with lace fabric detailling gives this one a gothic style that will work well with a pencil skirt or faux leather trousers. Karen Millen Detachable Scarf with Contrast Detail Woven Shirt £68 (was £85) at Karen Millen For a more subtle take on the trend, try this crisp shirt that comes with a detachable black-trim scarf.

Claudia opted for a button-down shirt complete with a classic black tie, and whether you go for something androgynous and sharp like hers, or opt for a softer contrasting black ribbon at your neck, this look will channel a little 1970s into your outfit.

Try wearing your piece with your best wide-leg jeans for a true vintage vibe, or add a shiny leather skirt, black tights and ankle boots for a sexier spin.