Claire Danes blends practicality with style as she cosies up in this season's biggest colour trend

Sumptuous mocha brown tones are everywhere right now and Claire styled them expertly

Claire Danes wearing brown faux fur coat in New York City on 11 November, 2025
(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)
Claire Danes stepped out in this season's hottest hue, and we're convinced more than ever that this is the colour we should be shopping for outerwear this autumn/winter.

Spotted arriving for a talk show appearance in New York City, she styled two winter coat trends in one, with a mocha brown faux fur coat, which upped the glamour of her outfit. Teamed with wide-leg tailored trousers and pointed courts, the star looked super cosy and on-trend as she met photographers.

Mocha brown stood out on the runway as one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025. The deep neutral tone offers a richer, softer and more flattering alternative to black this season, but with the same level of versatility, making it an ideal neutral for wearing with a variety of other hues.

A chic option for block colour or tonal outfits, as Claire proved with her ensemble, as she played around with a couple of different brown shades to create contrast and add interest, with her dark chocolate brown trousers complementing the lighter hue of her faux fur coat and her warm-toned heels.

The faux fur jacket is the real statement element of her look here, with the texture encapsulating everything we love when it comes to cosy autumn outfit ideas. If you haven’t already got a similar style on hand in your autumn capsule wardrobe, you’re missing out. An effortless way to add soft texture and a statement flair to even the simplest of outfits, a faux fur jacket is a staple for and will keep you warm as well as looking glamorous for the season ahead.

