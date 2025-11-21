Claire Danes blends practicality with style as she cosies up in this season's biggest colour trend

Claire Danes stepped out in this season's hottest hue, and we're convinced more than ever that this is the colour we should be shopping for outerwear this autumn/winter.

Spotted arriving for a talk show appearance in New York City, she styled two winter coat trends in one, with a mocha brown faux fur coat, which upped the glamour of her outfit. Teamed with wide-leg tailored trousers and pointed courts, the star looked super cosy and on-trend as she met photographers.

Her tonal brown look is very of the moment, but thanks to the neutral palette, there was a timelessness to it too, and her gently coiffed hair added to the retro Hollywood aesthetic that won't go out of fashion anytime soon.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Faux Fur Coats

Mango Faux-Fur Coat With Belt £199.99 / $349.99 at Mango It doesn't get much cosier than this maxi-length, faux-fur coat from Mango. A sophisticated, tailored shape underscores the statement texture, making this piece easy to throw on with your favourite jeans as well as more dressed-up gowns and suit trousers. Faux fur is one of the biggest and best winter coat trends for 2025 and this design nails it. Zara Faux Fur Short Coat £109 / $169 at Zara A hip-grazing hemline gives this Zara coat a super-versatile shape, while the brown faux fur adds tons of cosy texture to your wardrobe. Oversized lapels add warmth and create a statement shape, with a rich brown shade allowing this coat to be styled with a variety of hues. H&M Midi Coat £74.99 / $99.99 at H&M The faux fur of this calf-length coat has a sleek texture for a sophisticated flair. In a deep brown, the elegant design has a retro feel. A simple, round neckline and single-breasted design, it's all about simplicity and letting the faux fur do all the talking.

Shop Mocha Brown Staples

Princess Polly Ambient Pleat Front Wide Leg Pants £54.02 / $69 at Nordstrom Sleek, rich in tone and super easy to style for smart casual outfit ideas, these chocolate brown trousers are a must-have for autumn/winter. Pair with everything from loafers and heels to polished ankle boots. Nordstrom Liza Slingback Pointed Toe Pump £70.42 / $89.95 at Nordstrom A point-toe and slender slingback strap create a luxe and easy to wear style here, with rich chocolate brown leather and a svelte kitten heel making the shoes versatile. Reiss Priya Twill Patch-Pocket Flared Trousers in Chocolate Brown £150 / $265 at Reiss Available in regular and petite leg lengths, these Reiss suit trousers are sure to see tons of wear over the next few months thanks to their sleek flared shape and high waist. A flattering fit, the cut will help to nip in waists, and balance out hips and fuller busts.

Mocha brown stood out on the runway as one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025. The deep neutral tone offers a richer, softer and more flattering alternative to black this season, but with the same level of versatility, making it an ideal neutral for wearing with a variety of other hues.

A chic option for block colour or tonal outfits, as Claire proved with her ensemble, as she played around with a couple of different brown shades to create contrast and add interest, with her dark chocolate brown trousers complementing the lighter hue of her faux fur coat and her warm-toned heels.

The faux fur jacket is the real statement element of her look here, with the texture encapsulating everything we love when it comes to cosy autumn outfit ideas. If you haven’t already got a similar style on hand in your autumn capsule wardrobe, you’re missing out. An effortless way to add soft texture and a statement flair to even the simplest of outfits, a faux fur jacket is a staple for and will keep you warm as well as looking glamorous for the season ahead.