We love Chopard bracelets, but not the price – these quality high-street alternatives deliver the look for less

Nothing quite completes an outfit like exceptional jewellery, and while the latest jewellery trends for 2025 will help keep this season's outfits feeling directional, there is a strong case to be made for investing in styles that will defy the seasons and can be worn for all and any occasion.

Jewellery to invest in can usually be found from some of the world's best and most exclusive brands, take, Chopard, for example. With a heritage that stretches back to 1860, the Swiss company was originally known for creating watches and, while its are still a big player in the time-telling world, since the 1980s it has become renowned for its innovative jewellery designs and high-quality craftsmanship.

Now a favourite with A-List celebrities, its wares have been spotted on the likes of Julia Roberts, Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry and Demi Moore, and its popularity with the style set means we're constantly looking for affordable jewellery that gives the aesthetic of Chopard without the price tag.

With luxury at the heart of Chopard, to invest in pieces from the brand, and we use the term investing because you really will have these styles forever, you're looking at spending anything from £1,300 to £92,000 (these Chopard bracelets are topping our wishlists right now).

This is in part because of the ethically sourced and super high-quality gold and gemstones Chopard uses in its iconic designs, and because everything is crafted to last a lifetime, before becoming a family heirloom for the next generation to enjoy.

If we're getting technical, the bracelets that sit on the lower end of the Chopard price scale aren't budget, but when you consider that they are 18-carat gold and involve exceptional craftsmanship and materials, they are competitively priced for luxury jewellery. However, if budget is understandably an issue, but you still want the look, we've found a selection of high-street alternatives that can give you the look of a Chopard bracelet for a more purse-friendly price – less than £100, actually.

Shop High-Street Alternatives To Chopard Bracelets

Of course, the quality and craftsmanship of the high-street bracelets will not be anywhere near as high-end as the Chopard originals. But if there is a particular silhouette you're looking to emulate on a budget, then a savvy designer lookalike is the most cost-effective way to do it.