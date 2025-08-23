We love Chopard bracelets, but not the price – these quality high-street alternatives deliver the look for less
From dainty chainlinks to sleek bangles, it’s no wonder Chopard bracelets are so popular, but you can get the look for a lot less when shopping in high street stores
Nothing quite completes an outfit like exceptional jewellery, and while the latest jewellery trends for 2025 will help keep this season's outfits feeling directional, there is a strong case to be made for investing in styles that will defy the seasons and can be worn for all and any occasion.
Jewellery to invest in can usually be found from some of the world's best and most exclusive brands, take, Chopard, for example. With a heritage that stretches back to 1860, the Swiss company was originally known for creating watches and, while its are still a big player in the time-telling world, since the 1980s it has become renowned for its innovative jewellery designs and high-quality craftsmanship.
Now a favourite with A-List celebrities, its wares have been spotted on the likes of Julia Roberts, Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry and Demi Moore, and its popularity with the style set means we're constantly looking for affordable jewellery that gives the aesthetic of Chopard without the price tag.
With luxury at the heart of Chopard, to invest in pieces from the brand, and we use the term investing because you really will have these styles forever, you're looking at spending anything from £1,300 to £92,000 (these Chopard bracelets are topping our wishlists right now).
This is in part because of the ethically sourced and super high-quality gold and gemstones Chopard uses in its iconic designs, and because everything is crafted to last a lifetime, before becoming a family heirloom for the next generation to enjoy.
If we're getting technical, the bracelets that sit on the lower end of the Chopard price scale aren't budget, but when you consider that they are 18-carat gold and involve exceptional craftsmanship and materials, they are competitively priced for luxury jewellery. However, if budget is understandably an issue, but you still want the look, we've found a selection of high-street alternatives that can give you the look of a Chopard bracelet for a more purse-friendly price – less than £100, actually.
Shop High-Street Alternatives To Chopard Bracelets
Emulating the look of Chopard's My Happy Hearts bracelet but in a sleek all gold colourway that's ideal for the minimalist jewellery lover, this delicate chain bracelet is made from durable stainless steel and is plated in 14ct gold. The detailed heart charm in the centre has a lovely antique feel, with the simplicity of the design making it great to wear alone or stacked with other pieces.
This Ted Baker bracelet is available in a gold, silver or rose gold colourway so you can tailor the sweet style to your own personal taste. Simple and subtle, it perfectly encapsulates the feel of Chopard's Happy Hearts bracelet line and it even has the wider chain links towards the clasp, just as Chopard's designs do.
Channeling the look of Chopard's My Happy Hearts bracelet in Mother of Pearl with its dainty chainlinks and sweet, subtle pendant, you get a slightly different look thanks to the cloud-shaped pendant that's crafted from Paua Shell. While Chopard's pendants tend to be heart, wing or eye shaped, this cloud is a chic change.
The Chopard Happy Hearts bangle is an iconic design and while there are no exact lookalikes for the style, there are plently of similar jewellery pieces like this Kate Spade bracelet. Like the Chopard piece, this bangle has a two heart design and blends simplicity with a statement look perfectly.
This sterling silver tennis bracelet bares a striking resemblance to Chopard's Ice Cube Bangle with its yellow-tinted gold and diamante details. We love the sparkling details which make this bracelet one to wear no matter the occasion.
If it's the open cuff style of Chopard's bangles that draws you to its pieces, this sterling silver bracelet might be just what you're after in a designer lookalike. It's not strikingly similar to the Chopard design, but the heart details and open cuff look make it a great and versatile alternative.
Of course, the quality and craftsmanship of the high-street bracelets will not be anywhere near as high-end as the Chopard originals. But if there is a particular silhouette you're looking to emulate on a budget, then a savvy designer lookalike is the most cost-effective way to do it.
