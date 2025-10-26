Charlotte Hawkins has us adding knitted tops to our autumn wardrobes with her chic pencil skirt styling

One of the biggest autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, pencil skirts are having a real moment right now, with celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez using the chic style to build autumn outfit ideas. And now Charlotte Hawkins has stepped out in a design that incorporates one of our favourite textures for this season.

Wearing Sosandar’s tan leather buckle detail pencil skirt with the M&S brushed alpaca blend knitted top to present her show on ClassicFM, Charlotte played around with autumn textures and tones. The warm tan leather of her skirt, emphasised by its sleek, glossy leather, looked beautiful against the cosy fabric of her knitted top, with a pair of burgundy suede heels finishing off the look and bringing in a pop of rich colour.

Leather trousers are a staple in a lot of A-listers’ autumn capsule wardrobes this year, but we love Charlotte’s pencil skirt take on the trending fabric. Especially in a warm tan, it’s perfect for the season.

Get Charlotte Hawkins' Look

Whether you’re a long-time fan of elevated, neutral tones, or prefer to change things up by playing around with trending shades, there’s no denying how timeless and elegant Charlotte’s blend of tan and beige looks here. The complementary tones are subtle but warm, making them ideal for the autumn.

By tucking her knitted top into the high-sitting waistband of her pencil skirt, Charlotte really let the figure-hugging shape of her Sosandar midi shine. This was only emphasised by the belted waist of the skirt, which helped to create a beautiful silhouette.

Layering your best trench coat over this look would add extra warmth for cooler days, with the neutral colour palette working well with the traditional beige hue of our staple autumn jacket. Swapping out her court heels for some knee-high boots is another easy swap, with her outfit formula easily lending itself to small, seasonal updates to help you through the cool months in style.