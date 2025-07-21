I usually prefer skirts to shorts in summer, but Charlotte Hawkins just convinced me otherwise with this flattering co-ord

A matching co-ord is such a wardrobe winner for a number of reasons. As well as looking very on-trend and making a statement with print, a top and bottom set can also be super flattering, and as well as all that, you can wear each piece with other separates for even more fashion mileage.

If you are on the hunt for a matchy matchy outfit, I suggest you take a look at one of Charlotte Hawkins’ latest looks. The 50-year-old TV presenter shared a snap on Instagram of an outfit she wore to the Soho House Festival in West London recently. Charlotte opted for a beautiful mirrored-floral blouse and short set by Karen Millen, and she finished it perfectly with a pair of shiny-trim Havaianas sliders and a tan cowboy hat.

Charlotte’s look was perfect for her daytime celebrations, but could easily be dressed up with a pair of wedge sandals and a clutch bag for a brunch or as a new take on date night outfits - it's a set that has plenty of styling options. If you like the look of it, you’ll find it in the sale (hurrah!) below as well as some other floral statement-makers.

Shop Charlotte's exact outfit

I normally lean towards skirts or dresses in the summer months, but Charlotte is really making me want to keep things short and sweet during this heatwave. Wondering how to style shorts? We've got you covered in our guide, or follow Charlotte's lead and make sure you match!

Get the look

The tropical take on blooms gives Charlotte's ensemble a very summer-ready feel and the pattern really wows without feeling OTT. Take note from the Good Morning Britain star and finish it with simple flats and sunglasses, rather than anything too fussy or busy. A co-ord like this deserves its moment in the spotlight, so keep your finishing touches to a minimum.