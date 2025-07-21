I usually prefer skirts to shorts in summer, but Charlotte Hawkins just convinced me otherwise with this flattering co-ord
The presenter's statement set has just gone into the sale
A matching co-ord is such a wardrobe winner for a number of reasons. As well as looking very on-trend and making a statement with print, a top and bottom set can also be super flattering, and as well as all that, you can wear each piece with other separates for even more fashion mileage.
If you are on the hunt for a matchy matchy outfit, I suggest you take a look at one of Charlotte Hawkins’ latest looks. The 50-year-old TV presenter shared a snap on Instagram of an outfit she wore to the Soho House Festival in West London recently. Charlotte opted for a beautiful mirrored-floral blouse and short set by Karen Millen, and she finished it perfectly with a pair of shiny-trim Havaianas sliders and a tan cowboy hat.
Charlotte’s look was perfect for her daytime celebrations, but could easily be dressed up with a pair of wedge sandals and a clutch bag for a brunch or as a new take on date night outfits - it's a set that has plenty of styling options. If you like the look of it, you’ll find it in the sale (hurrah!) below as well as some other floral statement-makers.
Bold stripes and tropical florals combine in this eye-catching shirt. Wear with the matching shorts or buddy up with your barrel leg jeans.
The wide raffia belt that comes with these shorts will cinch in your waist to create a very flattering silhouette.
Looking for comfortable sandals? The humble slider is given a glam vibe thanks to the shiny metallic trim on this pair. They will work with everything from a jumpsuit to a floaty dress.
I normally lean towards skirts or dresses in the summer months, but Charlotte is really making me want to keep things short and sweet during this heatwave. Wondering how to style shorts? We've got you covered in our guide, or follow Charlotte's lead and make sure you match!
Not a fan of shorts? Petal-powered trousers will look stylish as an alternative to your best wedding guest dresses for an upcoming big day.
The tropical take on blooms gives Charlotte's ensemble a very summer-ready feel and the pattern really wows without feeling OTT. Take note from the Good Morning Britain star and finish it with simple flats and sunglasses, rather than anything too fussy or busy. A co-ord like this deserves its moment in the spotlight, so keep your finishing touches to a minimum.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.