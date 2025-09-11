Cat Deeley’s faux leather midi dress is the autumn-ready piece our wardrobes were calling out for – and it’s from the high street

You can always trust Cat Deeley to find fashion gems that deliver a designer feel whilst also keeping you within budget – and the faux leather midi dress she wore this week on This Morning might just be our favourite of her high street buys yet.

To present the show on Monday, 8th of September, Cat wore River Island’s faux leather fitted waist midi dress in a warm stone shade, which looked supremely luxe. Adding more autumnal warmth to her look, Cat paired the dress with a slim, tanned waist belt and coordinating leather boots from LK Bennett (which are sadly now sold out).

The tonal outfit proves exactly why neutral shades like these remain top picks in the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025, as Cat’s styling worked hard to elevate the high street piece, offering a runway-worthy finish. With inspiration like this, pulling autumn outfit ideas together is going to be a breeze.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get Cat's Look

EXACT MATCH River Island Stone Faux Leather Fitted Waist Midi Dress £59 at River Island It doesn't get much more flattering than this fit-and-flare shape, which contours to the body, nips in at the waist before falling into an A-line skirt. Thanks to the panel detailing and fullness of the lower half of the dress, the skirt falls into pleats, which only add to its striking structure. Ted Baker Cloella Belt Detail Knee High Heeled Leather Boots £279 at Ted Baker Cat's LK Bennett boots might be sold out, but this pair of Ted Baker knee-highs stand in as a great alternative. Brimming with warmth thanks to the tanned leather shade, they have a very similar buckle detail and heel height. Mango Fine Croco Leather-effect Belt £15.99 This belt has a very similar croc-effect texture to it that's subtle but will work alongside the sleek faux-leather of a dress like Cat's beautifully. The tanned brown shade is ideal for autumn, as is the bold metal hardware. River Island Khaki Faux Leather Midi Dress £59 at River Island Cat's stunning River Island midi dress also comes in this khaki shade, which is perfect for the autumn/winter season. With a nod to military styling, thanks to the shade, pair this iteration with mustard or burgundy for a trending finish. DuoBoots Verity Knee High Boots in Tan Leather £225 at Duo Boots These Duo boots echo the more reddish tan hue of Cat's, offering a slightly darker and moodier finish. The sleek silhouette will work beautifully with dresses or jeans, and the flat sole make them practical for all day wear. Reiss Hazel Leather Curved-Buckle Belt £58 at Reiss Sometimes the smallest details can make the biggest differences and that's the case with this luxe 100% leather belt from Reiss. Crafted from smooth leather, it's sleek and timeless with its curved buckle.

Cat Deeley’s midi dress is a super versatile staple to add to your autumn capsule wardrobe, with its simple and universally flattering silhouette working for any number of occasions. Worn on its own and lightly accessorised like Cat has done, you can’t find much better inspiration for transitional dressing.

If you're wondering what to wear over a dress like this as the weather drops further, the fit and flare shape makes it easy to accessorise. Try a cropped jacket or short cardigan to add warmth, without covering up the hourglass silhouette the dress delivers.

While Cat chooses to wear knee-high boots with her dress, this design will work with any number of shoe silhouettes. From pretty ballet flats to reference autumn/winter shoe trends 2025, to heels or your best white trainers, pretty much any shoe will work.