Cat Deeley’s faux leather midi dress is the autumn-ready piece our wardrobes were calling out for – and it’s from the high street
Styled with a tan belt and matching knee highs, her affordable dress looked so luxe
You can always trust Cat Deeley to find fashion gems that deliver a designer feel whilst also keeping you within budget – and the faux leather midi dress she wore this week on This Morning might just be our favourite of her high street buys yet.
To present the show on Monday, 8th of September, Cat wore River Island’s faux leather fitted waist midi dress in a warm stone shade, which looked supremely luxe. Adding more autumnal warmth to her look, Cat paired the dress with a slim, tanned waist belt and coordinating leather boots from LK Bennett (which are sadly now sold out).
The tonal outfit proves exactly why neutral shades like these remain top picks in the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025, as Cat’s styling worked hard to elevate the high street piece, offering a runway-worthy finish. With inspiration like this, pulling autumn outfit ideas together is going to be a breeze.
Get Cat's Look
EXACT MATCH
It doesn't get much more flattering than this fit-and-flare shape, which contours to the body, nips in at the waist before falling into an A-line skirt. Thanks to the panel detailing and fullness of the lower half of the dress, the skirt falls into pleats, which only add to its striking structure.
Cat Deeley’s midi dress is a super versatile staple to add to your autumn capsule wardrobe, with its simple and universally flattering silhouette working for any number of occasions. Worn on its own and lightly accessorised like Cat has done, you can’t find much better inspiration for transitional dressing.
If you're wondering what to wear over a dress like this as the weather drops further, the fit and flare shape makes it easy to accessorise. Try a cropped jacket or short cardigan to add warmth, without covering up the hourglass silhouette the dress delivers.
While Cat chooses to wear knee-high boots with her dress, this design will work with any number of shoe silhouettes. From pretty ballet flats to reference autumn/winter shoe trends 2025, to heels or your best white trainers, pretty much any shoe will work.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
