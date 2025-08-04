Anne Hathaway sets a stylish example of what to wear to the office this autumn, but it's her sleek handbag that's stealing the show

Filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in full swing and Anne Hathaway has stepped out in yet another stylish ensemble. Head to toe whites teamed with a large leather satchel bag is not just showcasing more spring/summer fashion trends 2025, but stylish practicality too.

The bag in question is by global fashion house Coach, and appears to be a vintage style that is now only available on pre-loved sites. With the top handle, shoulder strap and gold hardware detailing, this black messenger bag is the perfect finisher for a capsule wardrobe. Especially for heading to and from the office. If you’re looking for new summer outfits for work, this look will make for a great starting point.

The days of 'wear once' items are behind us, so investing in a key piece that will solve multiple style queries in one hit is a winner. A functional handbag that can mix and match within your wardrobe and fit all your daily essentials inside (plus your laptop), will make the morning commute a breeze. Check out some of the best designer bags for some more inspiration.

Anne Hathaway showcases some of the season's hottest trends in one single look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer styling wouldn’t be complete without white trousers, and although Anne is wearing corduroy but you could always try a pair of white linen trousers instead, and Anne has certainly succeeded with the tonal look. Pairing her trousers with the Phoebe Philo t-shirt train top elevates the smart casual outfit, and we’re loving the Prada leather pumps.

Summer whites were seen across a multitude of brands when SS25 made its debut on the designer runways. From Bottega Veneta and Gucci, to Michael Kors and Tory Burch - the fashion crowd love tonal dressing. Wearing one colour makes a stylish statement, while donning white in summer keeps you cool, making it both functional and fashionable.

Heels used to be a non-negotiable when it came to workwear, but in recent years the need for comfort has taken over. This has meant we saw a spike in the popularity of styles such as the fashion sneaker, loafer and Mary Jane flats. So with dainty kitten heels having made their comeback, completing your work look with a petite heel is easy. Plus, taking your outfit from day to night for after-work drinks requires no thought at all.

Get the look

The best thing about taking inspiration from our favourite stars is that we can replicate what we see by shopping for similar styles online. So, whether you've fallen in love with the corduroy trousers or are thinking about investing in a satchel-style bag, have your own 'Runway Magazine' moment and fill your basket accordingly.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With autumn outfit ideas just around the corner, and the usual September 'back to school' office outfit dilemmas pending, we can take inspiration from Anne Hathaway, or should we say Andy Sachs, and enter the new season dressed to impress.