Anne Hathaway sets a stylish example of what to wear to the office this autumn, but it's her sleek handbag that's stealing the show
A bag that fits everything including your laptop - it's the workwear accessory of dreams
Filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in full swing and Anne Hathaway has stepped out in yet another stylish ensemble. Head to toe whites teamed with a large leather satchel bag is not just showcasing more spring/summer fashion trends 2025, but stylish practicality too.
The bag in question is by global fashion house Coach, and appears to be a vintage style that is now only available on pre-loved sites. With the top handle, shoulder strap and gold hardware detailing, this black messenger bag is the perfect finisher for a capsule wardrobe. Especially for heading to and from the office. If you’re looking for new summer outfits for work, this look will make for a great starting point.
The days of 'wear once' items are behind us, so investing in a key piece that will solve multiple style queries in one hit is a winner. A functional handbag that can mix and match within your wardrobe and fit all your daily essentials inside (plus your laptop), will make the morning commute a breeze. Check out some of the best designer bags for some more inspiration.
Anne Hathaway showcases some of the season's hottest trends in one single look
Summer styling wouldn’t be complete without white trousers, and although Anne is wearing corduroy but you could always try a pair of white linen trousers instead, and Anne has certainly succeeded with the tonal look. Pairing her trousers with the Phoebe Philo t-shirt train top elevates the smart casual outfit, and we’re loving the Prada leather pumps.
Summer whites were seen across a multitude of brands when SS25 made its debut on the designer runways. From Bottega Veneta and Gucci, to Michael Kors and Tory Burch - the fashion crowd love tonal dressing. Wearing one colour makes a stylish statement, while donning white in summer keeps you cool, making it both functional and fashionable.
Heels used to be a non-negotiable when it came to workwear, but in recent years the need for comfort has taken over. This has meant we saw a spike in the popularity of styles such as the fashion sneaker, loafer and Mary Jane flats. So with dainty kitten heels having made their comeback, completing your work look with a petite heel is easy. Plus, taking your outfit from day to night for after-work drinks requires no thought at all.
Get the look
Looking to get a similar style to Anne? This Tommy Hilfiger design is a handbag/satchel hybrid that features a flap-over front and metal clasp, just like Anne's. The shoulder strap makes it easy for your commute, and the many pockets mean you can keep everything organised, functional and chic.
The classic white t-shirt is an item that everyone needs in their wardrobe rotation. It helps to create a capsule selection and can be worn time and time again. This one is cotton and cut to be a relaxed fit, meaning comfort all day long. It will make the perfect transitional piece as we move through the seasons, stock up on a few if you like the fit, because white t-shirts fade fast.
EXACT MATCH
An exact match, Anne Hathaway's cords are available to buy, making it easy to replicate the outfit that we'll see when The Devil Wears Prada 2 is released in May 2026. The barrel shape and textured fabric give them an edge, and when it comes to office attire, they feel smarter than white jeans outfits. Try tucking your tee in to accentuate the high waist fit.
Wearing statement sunglasses at every opportunity is a trademark of Conde Nast's Anna Wintour, but we could all do with a little bit of A-lister style to shield our eyes from harmful rays, whatever the season. An oversized square shape offers a strong silhouette, tapping into the sunglasses trends of 2025.
Think like Anne and opt for some jewellery over the top of your basics to add some character to your outfit. A chunky chain, whether you prefer silver or gold, is great for wearing solo or combining with necklaces of different lengths to create a layering effect. Maximalism was certainly present as part of the jewellery trends for 2025 so incorporate it into your styling too.
Wow in white with this sleek pair of heels that you can slip on with almost anything. The kitten heel gives you a little added height, which helps to elongate the legs and create a lift to your stride, but without being uncomfortably sky high. The pointed toe will peek out under a wide leg trouser or look chic with a skirt-suit, office footwear sorted.
The best thing about taking inspiration from our favourite stars is that we can replicate what we see by shopping for similar styles online. So, whether you've fallen in love with the corduroy trousers or are thinking about investing in a satchel-style bag, have your own 'Runway Magazine' moment and fill your basket accordingly.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
With autumn outfit ideas just around the corner, and the usual September 'back to school' office outfit dilemmas pending, we can take inspiration from Anne Hathaway, or should we say Andy Sachs, and enter the new season dressed to impress.
Lucy Trievnor is a fashion stylist and writer with a background that spans 10 years in the industry. Working across both personal and editorial styling, in addition to fashion journalism for online publications, has led to Lucy’s extensive knowledge of fashion brands, seasonal trends, and dressing for each individual body shape.
Lucy has styled and written for publications such as Red, Good Housekeeping, Prima, Metro and MailOnline. In addition to this, Lucy has been a personal stylist for John Lewis & Partners, helping customers with all their wardrobe needs.
When she’s not working, Lucy can be found running a 5k around the local park, hunting for books in the charity shops or enjoying a hot chocolate and a sweet treat.