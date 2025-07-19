I never thought I'd see Anna Wintour in her robe, but she just proved nightwear really can look chic by day

The fashion editor stepped out in a designer robe, and it made for a stylish extra layer

ANNA WINTOUR WEARING FLORALS
Spotting Anna Wintour out in public wearing a robe was definitely not on my bingo card for 2025, but it really did happen! Don’t panic, though. The star hasn’t dropped her usual impeccable fashion skills and let it all go, now that she has announced that she's stepping down from her role as American Vogue’s Editor in Chief – the robe that she opted for was, of course, a designer number, and she styled it up beautifully.

Anna wore a stunning white cover-up featuring a bold red rose print, and she used it as a longer extra layer over a fresh white outfit, which she finished with neutral heels and her signature oversized sunglasses. The robe was by Dolce & Gabbana (she was attending the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in Rome, after all!), and although it may officially be pyjamas, when worn like this, it has a super fancy feel that very easily works for a special occasion.

Nightwear as daywear has been a big spring/summer fashion trend, but it's usually silky PJ-style blouses or pants that break the bedtime curfew, so this floral ensemble gives the look a new spin. If Anna says dressing gowns are in, then they are officially in, so I’ve rounded up some similar cover-ups below.

anna wintour wearing a floral dressing gown outfit

Get the Look

Floral silk satin shirt cut out

Dolce & Gabbana
Floral Silk Satin Shirt

This is about as dreamy as it gets, right? Anna's exact robe doesn't seem to be up for grabs, but this belted shirt will do the trick. There are matching pants available, too.

House of Harlow duster coat

House of Harlow 1960
Delaney Duster

A duster coat has a very similar vibe to Anna's designer dressing gown, and this wild cat print is very D&G.

Everyday Ritual, Colette Floral Print Robe
Everyday Ritual
Colette Floral Print Robe

Red and black creates a moodier vibe and this one will work nicely over your LBD as a new take on date night outfits.

printed robe cut out

Yomisma
Robe/Swimsuit Cover Up In Exclusive Pink Poppy Print

Delicate petals and a longer length gives this one a softer spin that will act as a pretty extra layer to a floaty sun dress.

In Bloom by Jonquil, Lena Border Print Satin Wrap
In Bloom by Jonquil
Lena Border Print Satin Wrap

The shorter length of this satin number will sit in a similar way to a jacket so try teaming it over your barrel leg jeans.

Rockett St George Pink Geo Robe on model

Rockett St George
Pink Geo Robe

I love the red and pink colorway of this one. It would create an even bolder statement against this season's butter yellow trend.

This look only works with the right kind of robe. A thick towel or fluffy fabric will not have the same high-end vibe as Anna's light layer, and you should always avoid any sleepy logos or nighttime designs, as this will most definitely look like you've forgotten to get dressed before heading out the door!

Instead, keep this trend looking chic by wearing silky fabrics, classic florals and understated colors, and style your dressing gown like Anna with simple, block coloured dresses or separates, before finishing with heels.

