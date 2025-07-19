I never thought I'd see Anna Wintour in her robe, but she just proved nightwear really can look chic by day

Spotting Anna Wintour out in public wearing a robe was definitely not on my bingo card for 2025, but it really did happen! Don’t panic, though. The star hasn’t dropped her usual impeccable fashion skills and let it all go, now that she has announced that she's stepping down from her role as American Vogue’s Editor in Chief – the robe that she opted for was, of course, a designer number, and she styled it up beautifully.

Anna wore a stunning white cover-up featuring a bold red rose print, and she used it as a longer extra layer over a fresh white outfit, which she finished with neutral heels and her signature oversized sunglasses. The robe was by Dolce & Gabbana (she was attending the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in Rome, after all!), and although it may officially be pyjamas, when worn like this, it has a super fancy feel that very easily works for a special occasion.

Nightwear as daywear has been a big spring/summer fashion trend, but it's usually silky PJ-style blouses or pants that break the bedtime curfew, so this floral ensemble gives the look a new spin. If Anna says dressing gowns are in, then they are officially in, so I’ve rounded up some similar cover-ups below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the Look

This look only works with the right kind of robe. A thick towel or fluffy fabric will not have the same high-end vibe as Anna's light layer, and you should always avoid any sleepy logos or nighttime designs, as this will most definitely look like you've forgotten to get dressed before heading out the door!

Instead, keep this trend looking chic by wearing silky fabrics, classic florals and understated colors, and style your dressing gown like Anna with simple, block coloured dresses or separates, before finishing with heels.