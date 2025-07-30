I tend to worry about wearing white, but Amanda Holden's Broderie Anglaise summer dress has me swayed
Swap your LBD for a little white dress this summer
The little black dress may get a lot of time in the style spotlight, but during the summer months, it's time to switch up to something a little lighter and opt for your little white dress instead.
A fresh lace, crochet or Broderie Anglaise design will always work for the warmer weather and manages to look both vintage and modern all at the same time, so you can choose to wear it for all kinds of occasions knowing it'll look effortlessly chic. Amanda Holden proves my point with this elegant daytime look. The radio presenter was spotted in London wearing a beautiful embroidered mini dress complete with ribbed panel trims and puffed long sleeves. The star opted for her go-to colour-blocking outfit formula and finished her white number with a matching Aspinal top-handle bag and fuss-free court shoes.
The dress may look designer, but it’s actually from British clothing brand Karen Millen, and bonus: it’s currently on sale! It ticks off one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends in the chicest way, and as someone who worries about wearing white with two kids to run around after, the really good news is it's machine washable. Hurrah!
The combination of mixed texture panels and delicate embroidery gives this one a modern feel. Team it with heels and gold jewels for plenty of wow.
White court shoes will look equally as chic with your favourite barrel leg jeans as they will with a floral dress.
If you've ever wondered 'what is boho style?', this pretty dress is your answer. The floaty shape and crafty detailing will look great with an oversized hat and ankle boots.
An exaggerated collar adds a playful spin to this short tea dress that will feel fun to wear. Team it with your best white trainers and a crossbody bag for a sunny weekend.
When it comes to styling your LWD, you have plenty of options. The pared-back colour will work with absolutely every colour or print, and you can use your accessories to give it a different spin every time you wear it.
Opting for matching-toned shoes and bag like Amanda will create a polished vibe, or you could give it a casual feel with a denim jacket and a pair of leopard print ballet flats.
However you wear it, buy your white dress right now and it'll be a winner for plenty of summers to come.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.