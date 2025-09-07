Sorry, LBD, this autumn is going to be all about the little red dress, and Amanda Holden's already wearing the trend

Tomato red is surely one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025. It joins a host of reddish hues that span everything from burgundy to merlot this season, so if you haven't yet considered incorporating red into your autumn capsule wardrobe, let Amanda Holden's latest look inspire you.

The presenter was impossible to miss, wearing the very nearly sold-out Karen Millen textured tweed belted tailored mini dress on Instagram and paired the flattering mini with some matching red heels to create a sophisticated colour-drenched outfit.

When it came to her styling, Amanda opted to accessorise with a selection of dainty gold jewellery that complemented, rather than overwhelmed, the bright colour of her outfit. Layered gold bracelets and bangles, as well as a sleek, gold-toned necklace, were brilliant choices, as was her decision to keep her hair looking tousled and relaxed, helping to dress down the quite formal-feeling mini.

Shop Little Red Dresses

H&M Rib-knit Dress £37.99 at H&M This red mini is a little more fitted than Amanda's, but it emulates her style brilliantly. Despite the short hemline, the dress still feels autumnal thanks to the rib-knit fabric, while the gold-toned metal buttons and patch pockets create a tailored feel. Karen Millen Ponte Structured Mini Dress £53 (was £89) at Karen Millen Amanda's Karen Millen dress might be sold out, but this option from the same brand is still in stock, and not a million miles away from the original design. Made from the same red crepe fabric, this structured style features an A-line skirt, gold buttons and pocket details. Boden Nicolette Ponte Shirt Dress £99 at Boden With a fit and flare shape, a structured collar and buttons on the bodice, this Boden dress is a great alternative to Amanda's style. The short sleeves have a delicate puffed detail, while the viscose fabric drapes beautifully for a luxe finish.

Accessorize like Amanda

Missoma Double Chain Bracelet £85 at Missoma Looking for affordable jewellery? Check out Missoma for perfect layering pieces, like this double chain bracelet. While many of the brand's pieces are timeless, they still tap into the jewellery trends 2025 for a directional feel. AJVANI High Stiletto Heel Faux Suede Court Shoes £29.99 (was £39.99) at Debenhams Whether you pair these stilettos with a red mini dress to create a striking one colour look, or use them to add a pop of trending tomato red colour into a simple all-black outfit, these high heels are bound to get you noticed. Missoma Classic Round Bangle £149 at Missoma If you don't already have a gold bangle in your jewellery collection, you're missing out on a classic and chic piece that you can wear every day for an easy accessory. This simple bangle can be worn on its own or layered like Amanda has done.

"Crafted from cotton, Amanda's dress makes a great transitional piece", explains woman&home’s digital fashion editor Rivkie Baum. "The 100% cotton fabrication adds breathability as we ease out of warmer weather and into cooler climes. While Amanda's dress is now largely sold out, we're seeing huge swathes of tomato red styles across the high street, making this a look that's easy to buy into."

Tweed is often popular for autumn outfit ideas, as this heritage style has connotations of warmth, but also style. An outfit that can be worn from day to evening, although Amanda styled hers with sky-high heels, you could easily wear similar styles with tights and boots or a pair of loafers to give a nod to autumn/winter shoe trends 2025.

Although Amanda has gone bare-armed to show off her outfit, if you're looking for the perfect outerwear pairing, try one of this autumn's best trench coats to complete your ensemble. Smart, weather-proof and usually in a contrasting neutral hue, this is the ideal outerwear to tone down and add polish to a bold little red dress.