Jump to category:
Back To Top

A sleek black lace pencil skirt like Amal Clooney's is the one wardrobe item that will take you from office to Christmas party

If you're going to invest in a key piece in the run-up to Christmas, make it a sharp pencil skirt

Amal Clooney at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on November 14, 2025.
(Image credit: Noel Celis / Contributor via Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

Amal Clooney always does red carpet glamour astoundingly well, but I always love to see her workwear choices. From pussybow dresses to neatly tailored trouser suits, she always looks so polished and professional.

Earlier this month, Amal and her husband George travelled to the Philippines to speak at the Social Good Summit, and the barrister looked incredible in a black skirt suit whilst there. One thing particularly caught my attention about this outfit: pencil skirts are very much back on trend this year, but did you notice the lace panels in Amal's skirt? Such a fresh take on a classic piece.

Amal Clooney in Manila, Philippines

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop black lace pencil skirts

How to style yours

Victoria Beckham declared that the pencil skirt had made a return back in September, and a classic black option like Amal's provides a great base for experimenting with some of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, or for bringing your favourite party tops up to date.

It's a silhouette Amal has long favoured, but if a knee-length skirt isn't for you, there are lots of midi or even maxi-length options around at the moment.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top