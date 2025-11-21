A sleek black lace pencil skirt like Amal Clooney's is the one wardrobe item that will take you from office to Christmas party
If you're going to invest in a key piece in the run-up to Christmas, make it a sharp pencil skirt
Amal Clooney always does red carpet glamour astoundingly well, but I always love to see her workwear choices. From pussybow dresses to neatly tailored trouser suits, she always looks so polished and professional.
Earlier this month, Amal and her husband George travelled to the Philippines to speak at the Social Good Summit, and the barrister looked incredible in a black skirt suit whilst there. One thing particularly caught my attention about this outfit: pencil skirts are very much back on trend this year, but did you notice the lace panels in Amal's skirt? Such a fresh take on a classic piece.
Thanks to labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Victoria Beckham, skirts like this are very popular right now. They're incredibly flattering, and although Amal looked amazing in a black jacket, matching pointed heels and statement earrings, a lace skirt will also work with a chunky jumper to play with textures and silhouettes, a simple camisole or even a crisp white shirt. I honestly think it's the most versatile item you could add to your party season wardrobe.
Shop black lace pencil skirts
This is my personal favourite. A chic alternative to sequins, style this high street find with your best cashmere jumper and your most festive shoes.
How to style yours
Amal's suit jacket looks like it has a sort of foldover design, and this cut-out option by ALIGNE will do the trick nicely. Not only is Sienna Miller a fan of the label, but it's also one of the best workwear brands.
Amal's carrying a pleated Fendi baguette bag, but this option from Nordstrom is not only significantly more roomy, it's also a fraction of the price!
Victoria Beckham declared that the pencil skirt had made a return back in September, and a classic black option like Amal's provides a great base for experimenting with some of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, or for bringing your favourite party tops up to date.
It's a silhouette Amal has long favoured, but if a knee-length skirt isn't for you, there are lots of midi or even maxi-length options around at the moment.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
